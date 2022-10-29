Betting expert sees Djokovic as stand-out favourite for Paris Masters: "He owns Paris, this is another homecoming tournament for him

Read full article on original website
Road to the Final at Paris Masters for Nadal including potential Djokovic semi-final
Rafael Nadal has had plenty of rest before the Paris Masters which will make him a dangerous opponent as he's seeded second as well. Nadal has not been in action since the Laver Cup but he arrived in Paris early to soak in the atmosphere and get used to the conditions. He arrived even before Djokovic but the Serbian has done so well at this event, he probably knows it inside out.
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
Frances Tiafoe wins Paris Masters opener over Sonego
Frances Tiafoe was able to win his Paris Masters opener over Lorenzo Sonego fairly comfortably 6-4 6-4 to move on. The American player demonstrated a high level of patience in waiting for his chance to come and once it did, the American was ready. Sonego opened the match well serving with high precision and hitting winners from both sides.
Daniil Medvedev seals Vienna Open title, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins the Swiss Indoors in Basel
Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted his third consecutive ATP Tour title with victory in Basel. Medvedev fought back to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater...
VIDEO: Fritz celebrates turning 25 with special cake at Paris Masters: "25 wtf?!"
Taylor Fritz celebrates 25th birthday in Paris with special cake presented to him by the Rolex Paris Masters. Taylor Fritz is enjoying the best year of his career and while he most likely won't make it to Turin, the American still hopes to finish the year on a high note. He turned 25 and celebrated it in Paris with the event presenting him with a special cake for his birthday.
Nadal flies home to attend friend's wedding despite playing in Paris Masters next week
Rafael Nadal flew back to Spain despite being in Paris to attend a friend's wedding where he'll serve as groomsman. The Spaniard arrived in Paris midway through to week to get some practice time in and he's been spotted playing with several players. Even so, Nadal made the short flight back to his native Spain where he'll take part in a friend's wedding.
Daniil Medvedev will not participate at inaugural United Cup due to the tournament's ban on Russian players
Former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev will be unable to compete at the new United Cup ahead of the Australian Open in January after the tournament director confirmed that Russia and Belarus would be banned from the mixed-gender event. Eighteen nations are set to face off with qualification based on ranking...
Auger-Aliassime defeats No. 1 Alcaraz in Basel to win 12th consecutive match
There is no beating Felix Auger-Aliassime as he improved to 3-0 against Carlos Alcaraz after another solid 6-3 6-2 win. It's a matchup that we'll see for many more years to come and it should be one of those that will become legendary over time. Two fascinating young players going head to head but one has been the far better one so far.
Dramatic coaching split for Garcia ahead of WTA Finals: "I preferred to cut rather than tear"
Carolina Garcia parted ways with her coach just days before the WTA Finals were set to begin in Forth Worth. The French player will be playing at her first WTA Finals due to a dream season which saw her hit an even higher peak than several years ago when she won back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. Garcia started working with her coach last year and since then they have been able to completely transform her career.
Monfils withdraws from Paris Masters days after being confirmed for exhibition with Kyrgios
Gael Monfils has withdrawn from the Paris Masters just days after his exhibition match with Nick Kyrios has been announced. The French player has been dealing with injuries in the past several months which coincided with the advanced pregnancy of his wife, Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian tennis player recently gave birth and Monfils has been by her side the entire time.
Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons
Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
"She is beatable, anything is possible now" - Jabeur on solving Swiatek puzzle at WTA Finals
Ons Jabeur is confident in her tennis ability and she thinks she can defeat Swiatek because the Polish player is beatable. Jabeur is not wrong about Swiatke being beatable because every player is beatable. The duo played only once this year and it came in the US Open final where Swiatek proved better winning in two sets. The overall H2H is 3-2 in favour of Swiatek so Jabeur did beat her in the past.
Evert shares congratulations with Wozniacki after becoming a mother again
Caroline Wozniacki recently became a mother for the second time as she and her husband welcomed a baby boy. The former player has been out of tennis for a few years and is now a mother to two children which take up most of her time. Chris Evert, a mother herself, took to social media to congratulate the former world number one on becoming a mother once more.
Two spots still left for ATP Finals: Fritz and Hurkacz need final in Paris to unseat Auger-Aliassime and Rublev
The Race to Turin is still going on with four players in contention for two spots ahead of the final event in Paris. The ATP 1000 event in Paris starts today and four players still have a chance to find themselves in Turin. They are Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz. Rublev and Auger-Aliassime are fairly close to qualifying with only a triumph by Fritz or Hurkacz at the event possibly unseating them in Turin.
Lorenzo Musetti eases his way past Cilic in Paris
Lorenzo Musetti bounced back from the Basel Open early exit with a sturdy win over Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 to move on. Musetti has been playing really strong tennis in the second half of the year and he continued that in Paris Masters with a win over ilic. It was a very comfortable win, probably far more comfortable than Musetti expected as he had a response to anything Cilic tried.
"She's a challenge just by herself" - Garcia on solving Swiatek puzzle at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is the only player in the WTA Finals field to have beaten Swiatek this year and she's ready to do it again. Iga Swiatek did not lose too many matches this year but one of those came against Caroline Garcia. The French player handed her a rather painful loss as it was in Warsaw on clay, the only event in her native country.
Navratilova on Swiatek and Jabeur at WTA Finals: "One has nothing to prove and the other one might be the hungriest of all time"
Martina Navratilova provided tennis fans around the world with her thoughts on how Swiatke and Jabeur will do at the WTA Finals. The legendary player had quite different takes on the players in the sense that ones has many things to prove while the other has nothing to prove. Swiatek is the one that has nothing to prove as she proved plenty this year with her incredible level winning multiple trophies:
Medvedev hopes to use Vienna glory as springboard into final two tournaments: "Which are really important and I usually play well"
Daniil Medvedev finally won a trophy after failing up short a couple of times earlier this year and it came in Vienna. It almost didn't happen as Denis Shapovalov was quite determined early on in the match to win it and he won the opening set. Medvedev needed to raise his level quite a bit in the second set and Shapovalov to drop his in order for the comeback to happen.
Gauff on qualifying for first WTA Finals: "I think it just shows that I'm progressing"
Coco Gauff was really happy about qualifying for her first WTA Finals where she'll play in both the singles and doubles. That's something quite rare in modern-day tennis even though we saw it last year as well. Barbora Krejcikova was there last year playing both the singles and doubles and she actually won the doubles event. Coco Gauff will make her debut at the event this year and she said it's a sign that she's progressing:
WTA Finals open with delay; defending doubles champions win
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The WTA Finals began with a bit of a hiccup — an odd delay of several minutes caused by a questioned line call on the third point — and a victory Monday for defending doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. The Czech duo, who won three major championships together this season and completed a career Grand Slam, beat Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Demi Schuurs of Netherlands 6-4, 6-3 on the temporary indoor hard court at Dickies Arena to open the season-ending tournament. The other matches scheduled for later on Day 1 were Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka, and Pegula and Coco Gauff in doubles against Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan. There were a few hundred spectators scattered around the stands at the outset, leaving thousands of empty gray seats, and the courtside radar readouts initially displayed serve speeds in kilometers per hour instead of the more U.S.-friendly miles per hour, which was quickly changed.
