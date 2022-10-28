Key Barcelona sponsors including Spotify looking forward to pulling off funding from current deals after team’s recent struggles: Reports

Read full article on original website
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Rashford, Saliba climb; Pogba, Morata fall
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
Yardbarker
Image: Two Chelsea players ‘have been offered’ to Barcelona
Two Chelsea players have reportedly been offered to Barcelona, and the club could look to seal those deals in January. This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo this morning, as pictured below. Sources: Chelsea expected to make a move to sign Brighton player in January!. They...
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre ter Stegen sets fresh defensive record with Barcelona
Barcelona managed to head to the top of the table at least temporarily on Saturday night. Their 1-0 victory over Valencia will not be remembered for its vintage display of attacking flare but it was an important three points for Xavi Hernandez. It was also a victory based on their...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
tennisuptodate.com
So far it’s very close to perfect" - Auger-Aliassime continues spell-binding form by reaching third consecutive final in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime is very close to making it three consecutive trophies as he will contest the Swiss Indoors final against Rune. It came after he produced another strong showing in Basel, this time around taking down Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. This is the second time he defeated him since the US Open and since the Spaniard took over the number on spot.
Yardbarker
Andres Iniesta highlights key issue holding back Barcelona in the Champions League
Barcelona will take to the pitch against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday in the knowledge that they are powerless to change their European fate. Their destiny being a second run in the Europa League in two years. It has once again plunged the club into a process of self-examination, after investing...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Yardbarker
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
Yardbarker
Former Barcelona Manager Declines to Comment on Whether Managing Messi Was Disappointing
Quique Setién’s tenure at FC Barcelona was forgettable for the Spanish club as the newly appointed Villarreal manager recounted his time coaching Lionel Messi. Setién was at the helm of the La Liga side when they fell 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League and only lasted a few months on the job before Barcelona sacked him.
Yardbarker
Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration
Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals. The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
Yardbarker
AC Milan Star Claims ‘Everything Is Collapsing’ in France Since PSG Exit
When Qatar Sports Investment first purchased Paris Saint-Germain, the first marquee start that the French giants had was Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The current AC Milan striker was with the capital club from 2013 to 2016, and it feels like there’s a lack of respect from Ibrahimovic toward PSG following his latest remarks.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Arsenal tries to stay top; Madrid hosts Girona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal tries to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with a win over last-placed Nottingham Forest at home, having fallen a point behind overnight leader Manchester City. Arsenal has a perfect record at Emirates Stadium and has won its last eight home league games, but is coming off a disappointing draw at Southampton last weekend and a loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League. “There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to react," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. In the late kickoff, Manchester United has a chance to leapfrog Chelsea into fifth place when it hosts West Ham and former United manager David Moyes at Old Trafford.
Arsenal report: Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Torres to join in January
Arsenal are looking for competition to Bukayo Saka and may just have found it in MLS winger Facundo Torres
ESPN
Barcelona manager Xavi laments 'worst' Champions League group stage in years
Barcelona coach Xavi admits his team was not up to standard after being placed in "the worst Champions League group in years." Barca head into Tuesday's game against Viktoria Plzen with no chance of progressing from the group stages for a second straight season, with Bayern Munich and Internazionale having advanced from Group C.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Legend Reveals Whether Messi Will Have Second Stint In Camp Nou
The future of Lionel Messi is at the forefront of various football media outlets despite the 35-year-old reportedly wanting to wait until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he wants to concentrate on the tournament with Argentina. Although Messi’s future is one of the great unknowns to be resolved...
Report: Edson Alvarez Speaks On Failed Move To Chelsea
Edson Alvarez has been speaking about his failed move to Chelsea recently.
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
Yardbarker
Lazio Player Ratings for Miserable 3-1 Loss to Salernitana
Lazio failed to get off the ground in their lethargic 3-1 loss to Salernitana on the weekend, with Mattia Zaccagni being a rare bright spot in the squad. The Biancocelesti took the lead just before half time thanks to a lovely pass from Luis Alberto, which Zaccagni converted into a confident goal to make it 1-0. Unfortunately for Maurizio Sarri and his squad, they failed to show their true strengths in the second half and allowed the visiting side to pull off a quick comeback.
