Key Barcelona sponsors including Spotify looking forward to pulling off funding from current deals after team’s recent struggles: Reports

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal tries to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with a win over last-placed Nottingham Forest at home, having fallen a point behind overnight leader Manchester City. Arsenal has a perfect record at Emirates Stadium and has won its last eight home league games, but is coming off a disappointing draw at Southampton last weekend and a loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League. “There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to react," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. In the late kickoff, Manchester United has a chance to leapfrog Chelsea into fifth place when it hosts West Ham and former United manager David Moyes at Old Trafford.

2 DAYS AGO