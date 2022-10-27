Read full article on original website
robert radelich
3d ago
what about all the other hotels apartment buildings they've bought ? are they filled with Ukraine and Afghanistan refugees still? or the $1.3 billion spent on homelessness in Washington state the last 3 yrs ? someone's getting rich
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Two people shot near Alki Beach in Seattle
A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were shot and injured. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance
SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
KIMA TV
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
KIMA TV
Police investigating if recent string of cannabis shop burglaries are connected
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in western Washington are looking into whether a series of burglaries at cannabis shops could be connected. There's been no confirmation of a link yet, but many of the burglaries have happened in a similar way. Two stores in Auburn and one in Renton...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
rentonreporter.com
Are South King County’s poverty problems here to stay? | Livingston
To our current community leaders, we must look pretty good. We have essential services being done, parks, police working hard, streets maintained, South King Fire and Lakehaven Utility District doing their jobs, and people are continuing to move to Federal Way — so we have growth. But are we...
agewisekingcounty.org
Utility Bills: We Can Help You Get Current and Stay Current
At Seattle Human Services, we know that some people struggle to keep the lights on and the water flowing. Light, heat, and water are essential for health and well-being, and money is precious for other necessities, such as food and medications. So, we partner with Seattle’s two utilities—Seattle City Light (electricity) and Seattle Public Utilities (water/sewer/garbage)—to help those who are struggling to get current and stay current with utility bills.
KING-5
WATCH: Rosebud motel over run by zombies
Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his model of the "Schitt's Creek" motel in 2020. Now, he's shutting the motel down.
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
nbcrightnow.com
15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme
SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
'It's scary': Chinatown-International District advocates ask for funding to improve public safety
SEATTLE — Advocates for the Chinatown-International District (CID) are asking the city of Seattle and King County for millions of dollars to address public safety concerns. Pink Gorilla Games, a video game store that's been in the heart of the CID for 17 years, has recently been hit with crime. The latest incident happened on Monday evening.
Tri-City Herald
Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday
A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
thewatchdogonline.com
Resources for National Homeless Youth Awareness Month
This November marks the National Homeless Youth Awareness Month. In King County in 2019, there were 11,199 homeless individuals. Worse, 47% of them were sleeping unsheltered, meaning they were sleeping on the street, in a car or RV, in a tent or in an abandoned building. Homelessness cuts all ages....
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
KIMA TV
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
lhslog.com
Seattle Serial Killer – Rumor or Truth?
On October 15th, an Instagram post from DubseaTV went viral, saying, “So far, four women have been found in the SODO and Burien area.” It went on to claim that there was a case that Seattle police were investigating about a serial killer, who posed the bodies of the women they killed similarly. This post was immediately shared by many Seattle citizens, encouraging people to stay safe and avoid this possible danger.
Seattle police investigating after man, woman found dead in Georgetown
Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found...
Comments / 2