Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

robert radelich
3d ago

what about all the other hotels apartment buildings they've bought ? are they filled with Ukraine and Afghanistan refugees still? or the $1.3 billion spent on homelessness in Washington state the last 3 yrs ? someone's getting rich

lynnwoodtimes.com

Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance

SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Are South King County’s poverty problems here to stay? | Livingston

To our current community leaders, we must look pretty good. We have essential services being done, parks, police working hard, streets maintained, South King Fire and Lakehaven Utility District doing their jobs, and people are continuing to move to Federal Way — so we have growth. But are we...
KING COUNTY, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Utility Bills: We Can Help You Get Current and Stay Current

At Seattle Human Services, we know that some people struggle to keep the lights on and the water flowing. Light, heat, and water are essential for health and well-being, and money is precious for other necessities, such as food and medications. So, we partner with Seattle’s two utilities—Seattle City Light (electricity) and Seattle Public Utilities (water/sewer/garbage)—to help those who are struggling to get current and stay current with utility bills.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme

SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
TACOMA, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Resources for National Homeless Youth Awareness Month

This November marks the National Homeless Youth Awareness Month. In King County in 2019, there were 11,199 homeless individuals. Worse, 47% of them were sleeping unsheltered, meaning they were sleeping on the street, in a car or RV, in a tent or in an abandoned building. Homelessness cuts all ages....
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
SEATTLE, WA
lhslog.com

Seattle Serial Killer – Rumor or Truth?

On October 15th, an Instagram post from DubseaTV went viral, saying, “So far, four women have been found in the SODO and Burien area.” It went on to claim that there was a case that Seattle police were investigating about a serial killer, who posed the bodies of the women they killed similarly. This post was immediately shared by many Seattle citizens, encouraging people to stay safe and avoid this possible danger.
SEATTLE, WA

