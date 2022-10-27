At Seattle Human Services, we know that some people struggle to keep the lights on and the water flowing. Light, heat, and water are essential for health and well-being, and money is precious for other necessities, such as food and medications. So, we partner with Seattle’s two utilities—Seattle City Light (electricity) and Seattle Public Utilities (water/sewer/garbage)—to help those who are struggling to get current and stay current with utility bills.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO