wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Hits Braun Strowman With The Superman Punch At WWE Live Event
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. At the show, Sami Zayn teamed with The Usos in a 6-man tag against The New Day and Braun Strowman. Zayn took a play out of Roman Reigns‘ playbook for the match as Zayn hit Strowman with the Superman punch and briefly knocked him out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Releases Statement On Karl Anderson Situation
NJPW has been unable to get Karl Anderson to appear for their upcoming November 5th show. When Anderson returned to WWE, there was hope within NJPW that he would still honor his title defense. But once WWE announced Anderson for Crown Jewel, NJPW began trying much harder to find a solution.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling held its Fightland TV tapings in Philadelphia on Sunday night. At the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado took place, with Dorado hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion. We will...
Shinsuke Nakamura To Face Great Muta At Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura is coming to Pro Wrestling NOAH. NOAH announced that Nakamura, who is currently under contract to WWE, will face The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023 on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn't competed in NOAH since 2013. Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is currently on his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 10/28/2022 (New Debut, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, More)
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday, October 25 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger in the opener. Tony D’Angelo came out on his crutch. There was good offense from both competitors, good physical action. Stacks worked on the arm and in the end it gave Stacks the win after a tackle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Blake Christian...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s MLW Fightland TV Tapings
MLW is in Philadelphia on Sunday night for an event titled Fightland that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn
FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *NWA U.S. Tag Team Champion Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton. *Max The Impaler vs. Natalia...
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Non-Spoiler Match Listing for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel to Air Next Friday
The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Next week’s SmackDown episode was taped due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5. You can click here for full...
PWMania
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street PPV Results – October 28, 2022
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held it’s highly anticipated PPV event Rumble on 44th Street in NYC at the Palladium Times Square on October 28th. Numerous NJPW superstars participated in the event including Kazuchika Okada, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, Shingo Takagi and Shota Umino. Stardom superstar Mayu Iwatani was on the card as well.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 30,118 tickets, and 3,684 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 33,802. Updated WWE Event Schedule. Saturday, November 5:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
411mania.com
Various News: NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinal Matchups Set, Frankie Kazarian Reflects on SCU
– During today’s NJPW Battle Autumn Night 12 event, Ren Narita beat Toru Yano and Sanada beat KENTA to advance to the semifinals of the NJPW World TV Championship Tournament. The semifinal matchups will now be held at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5 in Osaka, Japan. Here are...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com::. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains...
