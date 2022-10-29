Read full article on original website
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Gift Guide 2022
A locally-owned business, Coffee Break Pottery is the perfect place to spend time with your loved ones as you paint your own ceramic masterpiece. Paint your own ornaments to hang on the tree at home. Grove Sheek Boutique. $32 - Black Ohio Hoodie. Grove Sheek Boutique sells trending fits alongside...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
Delaware Gazette
Library provides different ‘Points of View’
Today, we wrap up the end of Media Literacy Week in the United States. Hosted by the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE), the mission of the week is to highlight the power of media literacy education and its essential role in education across the country. This week has...
Delaware Gazette
Park features color blind viewers
Preservation Parks of Delaware County and EnChroma — creators of glasses and viewers for color blindness — announced Tuesday the installation of a new colorblind viewer at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware. It’s the first of its kind in Ohio. The collaboration will improve the...
New Hilltop center to offer opportunity to community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Families in the Hilltop will have access to more education and healthcare services at the start of the new year. The Hilltop Early Learning Center is located on Clarendon Avenue and offers 50,000 square feet of classrooms, a health clinic, a gym, and playgrounds. The goal is to provide Hilltop area […]
WHIZ
Halloween Weekend at Dillon State Park
NASHPORT, OH- Halloween is in the air, and Dillon State Park is ready to begin their annual Halloween Weekend. There are loads of activities for families and kids to enjoy like a pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin rolling, a costume contest, some trick or treating, a night time hike at cemetery exploration and even a spooky movie night.
columbusunderground.com
4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster
Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Historic Newark building coming back to life
The arcade building in downtown Newark opened in the early 1900s. It will soon be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, November 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more for income...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 30
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 30.
Licking County Christmas tree farm reopens after fire earlier this year
GRANVILLE, Ohio — After a fire damaged two greenhouses at Timbuck Farms in Licking County earlier this year, the owner, Jim Gibson, is ready to welcome crowds back to the farm. "Back on March 15 I got a phone call that the building was on fire, it definitely was...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
Clouds, showers return for Halloween trick-or-treaters
High pressure that brought us a beautiful start to the weekend has moved east to New England, with winds shifting to a southerly direction, bringing increasing moisture. Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s. Clouds increased ahead of storm system moving up the mid-Mississippi Valley that will spread showers across central Ohio tonight continuing on Monday. […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Public Health closed Oct. 31
MARION—Due to a staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31. The closing will affect the WIC, administration, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, policy & planning, and emergency preparedness divisions. Marion Public Health will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
