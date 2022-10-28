Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myozarksonline.com
The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch its 3rd Annual Light Up Pulaski County
The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch its 3rd Annual Light Up Pulaski County, a holiday lights celebration and contest. This event is sponsored by Laclede Electric Cooperative and Security Bank of Pulaski County. This is a great opportunity for revisiting traditions and creating memories by loading up family and friends to share in the joy that holiday lights bring. Light Up Pulaski County will be held Thursday, December 8th through Monday, December 26th. Businesses, Non-profits, and Residents are invited to participate; register by December 6th. Fees are $50 for businesses and $25 for non-profits and residents. Judging categories are North Pole Award for best residential display that has an organized appearance or theme; the Santa’s Helper Award for best decorated non-profit; the Keep it Local Award for best-decorated business; the Spirit of Christmas Award for best traditional decorations; the Northern Lights Award for best high tech lights and People’s Choice Award, where the community votes. Judging for People’s Choice will be held from December 8th through December 19th. All other judgings will occur December 15th through December 17th between the hours of 6 – 8 p.m. Winners will be announced on December 19th. To kick off Light Up Pulaski County, on November 26th, Shop Small Saturday, the Chamber will have a Special Santa decoration somewhere in the community at one of the participating businesses on www.itsallherelocal.com. If you spot the Special Santa Decoration, take a picture with him, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WSRCSantaSpotted. Santa will be rotated around other local businesses; remember when you see the Special Santa Decoration, get a picture and share it on social media for an entry to win a special prize. For the depiction of our Special Santa, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber or www.wsrchamber.com. For more information or to register visit www.lightuppulaskicounty.com or please contact the Chamber at (573) 336-5121 or [email protected].
myozarksonline.com
Early Childhood Education Ceremony
Tomorrow (Tuesday) marks a big day for the Lebanon R3 School district. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Student Success will see a wall-breaking ceremony. Early Childhood Director Becky Simpson says they’ve come a long way since the purchase of the building. My Ozarks Online · Gb103122simpson01. Simpson...
myozarksonline.com
Emerson Sells Copeland Division
Emerson this morning announced a definitive agreement under which it will sell a majority stake in its Climate Technologies business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone in a transaction valuing Climate Technologies at $14.0 billion. Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The standalone Climate Technologies business...
myozarksonline.com
Food for Fines
Corn and Cash Concept to depict the rising price of the corn crop. For the entire month of November, there’s a new way to pay off Library Fines at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. “Food For Fines” makes its return this year. Library Director Tina Chaney says one item of food, equals one dollar.
myozarksonline.com
TRADING POST 10-31-22
BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Missouri Farm Bureau Agents, Jim Anthony in Laclede and Dallas Counties and Scott McCowen in Laclede County, and Westgate Trailers of Mountain Grove and Springfield, AND CHECK OUT THE NEWEST LOCATION on historic route 66 LEBANON. 1. stocking caps, 417-288-2440. 2. w 4×4 pickup 417 718-7192...
St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the...
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
myozarksonline.com
Wright County Buggy Accident Injures Marshfield Man
A 43-year-old Marshfield man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:00 p.m. Sunday on highway F, ten miles west of Hartville in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Amos L. Graver fell off an open-range buggy. Graver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
myozarksonline.com
Area treat or treat hours Monday night
This evening is the evening before All Saints Day, also known as All Hallows’ Day, and thus, this is All Hallow’s Eve, or better known as Halloween. This is the evening when children dressed in their favorite costumes will be calling from house to house trick-or-treating for candy. Official trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 to 9 o’clock in Waynesville and from 5 to 8 o’clock in St. Robert. The trick-or-treat hours on Fort Leonard Wood will be from 6 to 8 o’clock this evening in the post-housing areas. In a departure from tradition, the Dixon community will not observe trick-or-treat hours this evening. Instead, Dixon had a Trick-or-Treat event Saturday in the downtown area.
myozarksonline.com
Sunrise Beach Sinkhole Re-Emerges
Authorities with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District say they have several reports of a sinkhole that developed this summer, returning to the area of Route T.T. in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The Missouri Department of Transportation is monitoring the situation and says adding additional material may be necessary at some point to resolve the issue.
myozarksonline.com
Former Fort Wood Youth Minister Sentenced
A former soldier in the Army National Guard based at Fort Leonard Wood has been sentenced in federal court for sexually abusing four children. 43-year-old David J. McKay of Waynesville was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced McKay to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Successful youth deer hunters
Youth deer season opened Saturday in Texas County. Here are the successful youth deer hunters submitting their photographs to news@houstonherald.com:
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
houstonherald.com
Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load
Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
