LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State men's gymnastics' very own 2020 graduate, Stephen Nedoroscik, is competing at the World Gymnastics Championships hosted in Liverpool, England from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. Nedoroscik completed his routine on pommel horse in the qualifies this morning (Oct. 31) and finished with a score of 15.233. His score tied with Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland and advanced him to the finals.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO