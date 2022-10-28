ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter and Clifford Make Semifinalist Lists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, it was announced by the Maxwell Football Club. In addition, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to...
Souliere Named B1G Hockey Second Star of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Junior goaltender Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) was named the Big Ten Hockey Second Star of the Week following his performances during a weekend sweep at Wisconsin as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The junior ended the month of October stopping 63-of-64 shots he...
GAME NOTES: No. 16/16/15 Penn State vs. Indiana

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 16/16 Penn State travels to Indiana for a Big Ten contest on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Indiana for the 26th time in...
Heminger and Janecke Scoop CHA Weekly Awards

WINTHROP, Mass.- A pair of Penn State Nittany Lions captured College Hockey America Weekly Awards on Monday. Freshman Tessa Janecke and senior Izzy Heminger received Rookie and Defensive Player of the Week honors. Janecke led all Nittany Lions with four goals, and two assists this week in three games played....
Zanon and Janecke Capture CHA Monthly Awards

WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State Nittany Lions Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke received College Hockey America Monthly Awards on Tuesday. Zanon captured Forward of the Month honors while Janecke received a Rookie of the Month nod. During the months of September and October, Zanon recorded five goals on seven assists for...
42nd Annual Temple Open Wraps Up in Philadelphia

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams traveled to Philadelphia this past weekend to participate in the 42nd Annual Temple Open. The women's events were held on Saturday and the men's events on Sunday. Konner Paik led the men in foil placing seventh overall...
Penn State Defeats Michigan 3-2 in Final Regular Season Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich.- Van Danielson and Andrew Privett lift Penn State to a 3-2 victory against Michigan. The Nittany Lions finish the regular season as the fifth seed going into the Big Ten Tournament. FIRST HALF. The Wolverines got on the board first in the fourth minute of the game...
Nedoroscik Moves to Finals at the World Gymnastics Championships

LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State men's gymnastics' very own 2020 graduate, Stephen Nedoroscik, is competing at the World Gymnastics Championships hosted in Liverpool, England from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. Nedoroscik completed his routine on pommel horse in the qualifies this morning (Oct. 31) and finished with a score of 15.233. His score tied with Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland and advanced him to the finals.
