Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Hosts Maryland for B1G Network Match Wednesday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State hosts Maryland for a Big Ten women's volleyball match Wednesday night at Rec Hall. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air live on B1G Network. Wednesday marks this seventh time in 11 matches that Penn State will be featured...
GoPSUsports.com
Porter and Clifford Make Semifinalist Lists
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, it was announced by the Maxwell Football Club. In addition, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to...
GoPSUsports.com
Souliere Named B1G Hockey Second Star of the Week
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Junior goaltender Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) was named the Big Ten Hockey Second Star of the Week following his performances during a weekend sweep at Wisconsin as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The junior ended the month of October stopping 63-of-64 shots he...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Volleyball Welcomes German U21 Team for Four Matches this Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Fans can get an early look at the 2022-23 version of the Penn State men's volleyball team this week as the Nittany Lions host the German U21 team for four matches. "We're welcoming DVV from Germany in the spirit of great competition and great friendship,"...
GoPSUsports.com
GAME NOTES: No. 16/16/15 Penn State vs. Indiana
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 16/16 Penn State travels to Indiana for a Big Ten contest on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Indiana for the 26th time in...
GoPSUsports.com
Heminger and Janecke Scoop CHA Weekly Awards
WINTHROP, Mass.- A pair of Penn State Nittany Lions captured College Hockey America Weekly Awards on Monday. Freshman Tessa Janecke and senior Izzy Heminger received Rookie and Defensive Player of the Week honors. Janecke led all Nittany Lions with four goals, and two assists this week in three games played....
GoPSUsports.com
Zanon and Janecke Capture CHA Monthly Awards
WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State Nittany Lions Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke received College Hockey America Monthly Awards on Tuesday. Zanon captured Forward of the Month honors while Janecke received a Rookie of the Month nod. During the months of September and October, Zanon recorded five goals on seven assists for...
GoPSUsports.com
42nd Annual Temple Open Wraps Up in Philadelphia
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams traveled to Philadelphia this past weekend to participate in the 42nd Annual Temple Open. The women's events were held on Saturday and the men's events on Sunday. Konner Paik led the men in foil placing seventh overall...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Defeats Michigan 3-2 in Final Regular Season Game
ANN ARBOR, Mich.- Van Danielson and Andrew Privett lift Penn State to a 3-2 victory against Michigan. The Nittany Lions finish the regular season as the fifth seed going into the Big Ten Tournament. FIRST HALF. The Wolverines got on the board first in the fourth minute of the game...
GoPSUsports.com
Nedoroscik Moves to Finals at the World Gymnastics Championships
LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State men's gymnastics' very own 2020 graduate, Stephen Nedoroscik, is competing at the World Gymnastics Championships hosted in Liverpool, England from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. Nedoroscik completed his routine on pommel horse in the qualifies this morning (Oct. 31) and finished with a score of 15.233. His score tied with Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland and advanced him to the finals.
Comments / 0