Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Sherman will close season with Liberty after big Wakeland win
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish their season against Liberty after a rain-soaked win over Wakeland in their final home game. The Bearcats must love playing in the rain. Wakeland was sitting in a playoff seat until Sherman put the loss on them. The Bearcats will wrap up their season on the road against Liberty at the Ford Center on Friday.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Band victorious in area marching competition
BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
dallasexpress.com
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
KXII.com
Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow
Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month. The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne ISD welcomes district's first police chief
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — For months, the Van Alstyne Independent School District has been working toward creating its own police department. That hard work has now paid off. At the district's last board meeting, Chief Jeff Burge was officially sworn in as the VAISD's first-ever police chief. "The...
A City in Texas Just Had a Million Dollar Powerball Jackpot Winner
The Powerball lottery is up to over One Billion dollars this week. At the same time, I'm just like everyone else wanting to win a billion dollars. I got to wondering how many people in Texas have ever won an enormous Powerball jackpot. The answer did not surprise me, however,...
KXII.com
Ardmore kids celebrate Halloween with Main Street trick-or-treat
Ardmore, OKLA. (KXII) - Ghosts, witches and princesses gathered on Main Street in Ardmore Monday afternoon for the city’s trick-or-treat in the downtown depot district. “I will be trick or treating this year and I will have fun,” trick-or-treater KayLee Turk said. From tigers and bumble bees to...
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Thackerville, OK
As a town of only 500 people, Thackerville, Oklahoma, might be a place people consider very skippable and not worth checking out. If you’re one of these people, you will join them in being wrong. Thackerville, just an hour and a half away from Dallas and two hours away...
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Grapevine, Texas, during 1920s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archive
Newcomers may only know the North Texas city of Grapevine for its wineries, quaint downtown, annual festivals and sprawling Grapevine Mills Mall. But there’s a lot more history to Grapevine, the oldest settlement (1844) in Tarrant County, named for the wild grapes in the area. For most of its 178 years, Grapevine was a bucolic farming town with vast cotton fields and thousands of acres of cantaloupe vines (and for a brief time, a huge Cantaloupe Festival complete with a queen). Post-war construction of the dam made Grapevine a family recreation destination.
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
McKinney homeowner's camera captures someone placing candy into bowl on front porch
MCKINNEY, Texas — A man dressed in all black walked onto a homeowner's porch on Halloween night and put candy into a bowl, based on video obtained by the McKinney Police Department. McKinney Police shared the video Tuesday afternoon, which shows a man dressed in all black with gloves...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
KXII.com
Durant woman found guilty after shooting friend in the head
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter. This follows the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021. Humpres’ mother was saddened by the jurors recommended sentence of four years. At the Forest Hill...
Aurora Canales Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Carrollton (Carrollton, TX)
According to the Carrollton Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Carrollton on Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. According to the police, a red Camaro and two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
fortworthreport.org
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 0