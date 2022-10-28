Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
kbsi23.com
Groves House Halloween decorations return to Cape Girardeau block
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – The freaks and creepy crawlies come out at night, and they might all be gathered on one block in Cape Girardeau. Brookwood Drive in Cape Girardeau has all the creepy themes you can think of in these neighboring yards. The man behind it all...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 10.31.22
In Makanda, Giant City State Park Natural Resources Coordinator, Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger, presents “Giant City, Off the Beaten path” IN PERSON at the Carbondale Township Meeting Room. Join Jennifer as she shares some of her favorite off-the-beaten-path gems, such as rare plants, "secret" waterfalls, old home sites, and even an air strip! Public welcome, but limited to first 25 guests. Masks required. Thursday, November 10 from 7 – 8 pm. Enter the Township through the back door.
wfcnnews.com
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens
MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dozens of families in public housing in Cairo, Illinois, told to relocate over claims apartment wouldn't survive earthquake
CAIRO, IL — Families living in an apartment building in Cairo, Illinois, were informed Wednesday that they will have to relocate after the Alexander County Housing Authority informed them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development believes the building poses a health and safety risk related to the potential for earthquakes.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
thunderboltradio.com
Paducah Woman Accused of Using Wal-Mart Self Checkout to Steal Thousands in Merchandise
A 29 year old Paducah woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Wal-Mart stores. Paducah police reports said Precious Burnside was arrested by a Ballard County deputy on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. Reports said Ms. Burnside is accused of stealing...
wpsdlocal6.com
'I don't have nowhere else to go,' HUD closing public housing building in Cairo, displacing 53 families
CAIRO, IL — Fifty-three Cairo, Illinois, families will soon be displaced after the Alexander County Housing Authority told tenants the Connell F. Smith building is being shut down. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the building poses a health and safety risk due to the potential for...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges
A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
section618.com
Balanced attack leads Murphysboro past Columbia
MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro Red Devils used a balanced attack to overcome Columbia’s one-man wrecking crew in a 41-28 first round 4A playoff game. Red Devils’ senior running back Devon Clemons ran for more than 200 yards and scored three touchdowns, while senior quarterback Drew Caldwell threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead the versatile Murphysboro attack.
KFVS12
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge. The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor. The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple...
