Carbondale, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade

Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
CENTRALIA, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 10.31.22

In Makanda, Giant City State Park Natural Resources Coordinator, Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger, presents “Giant City, Off the Beaten path” IN PERSON at the Carbondale Township Meeting Room. Join Jennifer as she shares some of her favorite off-the-beaten-path gems, such as rare plants, "secret" waterfalls, old home sites, and even an air strip! Public welcome, but limited to first 25 guests. Masks required. Thursday, November 10 from 7 – 8 pm. Enter the Township through the back door.
ANNA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens

MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting

In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dozens of families in public housing in Cairo, Illinois, told to relocate over claims apartment wouldn't survive earthquake

CAIRO, IL — Families living in an apartment building in Cairo, Illinois, were informed Wednesday that they will have to relocate after the Alexander County Housing Authority informed them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development believes the building poses a health and safety risk related to the potential for earthquakes.
CAIRO, IL
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wfcnnews.com

IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district

FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges

A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
PADUCAH, KY
section618.com

Balanced attack leads Murphysboro past Columbia

MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro Red Devils used a balanced attack to overcome Columbia’s one-man wrecking crew in a 41-28 first round 4A playoff game. Red Devils’ senior running back Devon Clemons ran for more than 200 yards and scored three touchdowns, while senior quarterback Drew Caldwell threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead the versatile Murphysboro attack.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge. The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor. The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple...
HARRISBURG, IL

