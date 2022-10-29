Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Corrie 31/10/22: Shocked! (By The Photo)
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. At Number 9, Tyrone shows Fiz the first extract from the John Stape...
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Why Wyatt Spencer May Be Gone for Good
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Wyatt Spencer has been seen sporadically in the past year, leading to speculation if he's leaving for good.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4: Robert and Holly’s Reunion Hindered by Secrets
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 reveals that Holly Sutton is keeping secrets from her longtime love Robert Scorpio.
DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider ‘Reuniting’
DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider ‘Reuniting’Soap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, tease talk of a reconciliation, a native son returning home, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.
The Strange And Disturbing Way Katie Logan Got A New Heart On The Bold And The Beautiful
When it comes to matters of the heart, "The Bold and the Beautiful's" Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has felt it all. Even though she's and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) have tried to fight for their love, they've faced more hurdles than any other couple on the hit CBS soap, according to Soaps. There are only so many chances Katie is willing to give Bill after learning that he kissed her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and slept with his daughter-in-law Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — which was one of the most illicit affairs ever seen on the soap.
EastEnders star James Bye speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit
James Bye said farewell to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend when he was eliminated from the competition on Halloween night. The EastEnders star was pitted against Fleur East who found herself in her second dance-off of the competition – but while she was saved, he found himself making an exit from the contest.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
Corrie is becoming boring
As the title says. Coronation Street is becoming so boring, lately with these rubbish storylines. Who cares about this far right group? and we will be seeing a lot of them now since. - I can't stand this Griff, and also Spider is annoying as well, I wish he would...
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
Do you think the Kerry and Chloe storyline has a few similarities to Kat and Zoe from another soap
Well i was not expecting that tonight even though i thought Kerry was lying at first to stop her leaving the village. This storyline has a few similarities to one from another soap.where they reveal that they are their real mother. I wonder if they were always going to do this storyline or decided that a few weeks before it was revealed.
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
