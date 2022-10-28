Read full article on original website
History of Who’d Thought It, Texas (ghost town)
Who’d Thought It was a farming community in northern Hopkins County east of Tira and just north of Sand Hill off Farm Road 1536. It was probably established sometime after 1900. Levi Kearny operated the first store. How the town acquired its unusual name is not known. At its...
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
inforney.com
Pagan festival organizer reminds protesters 'this is not just their town' as Christians gather to 'show love' in downtown Tyler
Hundreds of Pagan Tylerites converged on the downtown square on Saturday, but not without resistance from local Christians. Pagans were celebrating the second annual Pagan Pride Fest, which spotlights vendors and residents who don’t believe in religions such as Christianity, Judaism or Islam. After some buzz on social media, Christians planted themselves on square corners or across the street to share their own religion.
themonitor.net
Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
Wills Point ISD calling for $40 million bond
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD will hold an election in November for a $40,000,000 bond. If approved, the bond will fund: Transition of Woods Intermediate to Wills Point Junior High School Transition of the current Wills Point Middle School into a 5th Grade Center Transition of the current Wills Junior High […]
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
richardsontoday.com
Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake
Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
fox56news.com
Texas churches hold prayer ahead of Satanic Temple ‘unbaptism’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside on Friday afternoon, some East Texans prayed on ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled in Tyler by a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Satanic Temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event...
This is Why People Can’t Stop Talking About This Bakery in Tyler, TX
There's a bakery in Tyler, Texas that people seem really excited about. We have many great bakeries in East Texas. And clearly, it seems we have another one. Lately, people just can't stop talking about how much they adore this new little place at 119 West Front Street in Tyler.
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
