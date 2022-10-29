Read full article on original website
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Common Element May Help Solve Lithium Battery Woes of Electric Cars
"This could be the most exciting thing to happen in the battery industry for a long time," the director of technology at a U.K.-based startup said.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
techeblog.com
Porsche Design Unveils 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro Speaker Made from a Real GT3 Exhaust System
Sleek and stylish, the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker is made from a real GT3 exhaust system. It’s limited to 500-units worldwide and the stainless steel exhaust system isn’t just for looks, as it doubles as a subwoofer extension, while the speakers themselves producing 300 watts of system power.
natureworldnews.com
Alternative Battery Technology: Sodium Could be a Game-Changer Element for Electric Cars
Electric cars have long relied on lithium batteries as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels and pave the way for cleaner energy. Lithium is a chemical element and is also a key component of most electric car batteries. However, the extremely large lithium price increase since 2020 has proven to be a burden for some consumers. This trend is reportedly likely to continue in the coming years.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASA suggests new space cooling technology could charge electric cars in 5 minutes
Wish your electric car didn't take so long to charge? NASA says a new piece of technology intended for space could change that.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
electrek.co
Panasonic aims for at least 30 GWh of batteries at new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla
Panasonic announced today that it aims to produce 30 GWh of battery cells during the first phase of its new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla’s vehicle production. Earlier this summer, Panasonic announced plans to build a new battery cell factory in Kansas to supply Tesla with more battery cells.
datafloq.com
Panasonic to start building Kansas battery plant next month
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Monday it will start building a new battery plant in Kansas in November and aims to begin mass production by March 2025, targeting North America’s fast-growing market for electric vehicles. The conglomerate’s energy unit, which supplies batteries to Tesla Inc,...
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran
Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Reimagining Sustainability in the Supply Chain
Supply chain disruptions and inventory concerns have continued to trouble governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Even as current supply chain bottlenecks begin to clear up, severe sustainability and supply problems remain due to the amount of waste traditionally produced by retail and manufacturing sectors and the increasingly stringent metrics by which they are judged by investors and consumers. Moreover, with ongoing geopolitical contention in Europe and Asia, severe inflationary challenges and increased consumer spending amid extreme inflation, the manufacturing and supply chain industries are under pressure to navigate constant obstacles.
General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small
Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Canada's next-generation nuclear ambitions have gone from casual conversation to funding commitment in only four years. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever
The cost of turning sunlight into electricity has fallen more than 90 percent over the last decade. Solar is now the cheapest form of newly built energy generation. Job done? Not quite. Right now, solar works well at cost-competitive prices and can help us cut emissions significantly. But with less than five percent of the world’s electricity delivered by solar, we are just at the start.
theevreport.com
CATL and VinFast reach Global Strategic Cooperation to promote global e-mobility
OSAKA, Japan – CATL and VinFast today announced an MOU for Global Strategic Cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products. The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman...
torquenews.com
Family Reportedly Complains About EV Battery Replacement Cost, But Look At the Site
There are times when you read a story that appears legitimate however, when you dive through it turns out that there's an agenda to it. This happened recently in a piece about EV battery pack replacement costs. There's an old saying about health: if you have to get sick, be...
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
