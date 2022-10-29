ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
techeblog.com

Porsche Design Unveils 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro Speaker Made from a Real GT3 Exhaust System

Sleek and stylish, the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker is made from a real GT3 exhaust system. It’s limited to 500-units worldwide and the stainless steel exhaust system isn’t just for looks, as it doubles as a subwoofer extension, while the speakers themselves producing 300 watts of system power.
natureworldnews.com

Alternative Battery Technology: Sodium Could be a Game-Changer Element for Electric Cars

Electric cars have long relied on lithium batteries as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels and pave the way for cleaner energy. Lithium is a chemical element and is also a key component of most electric car batteries. However, the extremely large lithium price increase since 2020 has proven to be a burden for some consumers. This trend is reportedly likely to continue in the coming years.
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
datafloq.com

Panasonic to start building Kansas battery plant next month

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Monday it will start building a new battery plant in Kansas in November and aims to begin mass production by March 2025, targeting North America’s fast-growing market for electric vehicles. The conglomerate’s energy unit, which supplies batteries to Tesla Inc,...
KANSAS STATE
Inyerself

Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran

Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Reimagining Sustainability in the Supply Chain

Supply chain disruptions and inventory concerns have continued to trouble governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Even as current supply chain bottlenecks begin to clear up, severe sustainability and supply problems remain due to the amount of waste traditionally produced by retail and manufacturing sectors and the increasingly stringent metrics by which they are judged by investors and consumers. Moreover, with ongoing geopolitical contention in Europe and Asia, severe inflationary challenges and increased consumer spending amid extreme inflation, the manufacturing and supply chain industries are under pressure to navigate constant obstacles.
TheStreet

General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small

Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Canada's next-generation nuclear ambitions have gone from casual conversation to funding commitment in only four years. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump

Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
Interesting Engineering

Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever

The cost of turning sunlight into electricity has fallen more than 90 percent over the last decade. Solar is now the cheapest form of newly built energy generation. Job done? Not quite. Right now, solar works well at cost-competitive prices and can help us cut emissions significantly. But with less than five percent of the world’s electricity delivered by solar, we are just at the start.
theevreport.com

CATL and VinFast reach Global Strategic Cooperation to promote global e-mobility

OSAKA, Japan – CATL and VinFast today announced an MOU for Global Strategic Cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products. The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman...
Motorious

Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla

While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.

