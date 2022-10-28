Read full article on original website
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
Chiefs made sure they weren’t left behind on a wild day in the NFL
The 2022 NFL trade deadline might go down as the wildest in league history and the Kansas City Chiefs made sure to get in on the fun. Right at the deadline, the Chiefs sent cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. Alright, so this isn’t...
Bills make a move fans didn’t know they wanted
In buzz-beater fashion, the Buffalo Bills traded for a running back!. Adam Schefter for ESPN reported at 3:57 p.m. ET that the Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In return, Buffalo will send a conditional fifth-round draft pick and running back Zack Moss, whose snap count has decreased to 15% of the offensive snaps this year.
Dallas Cowboys Release Defensive Player on a Day Filled With Trades
While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that they could be active ahead of the NFL’s Trade Deadline, no deal was made. In the last two weeks through today, there have been 15 trades. The most in the history of the league from the start of the season until the deadline. One of those belonging to Dallas.
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
Drama arises again for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels after loss to Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders had an inexcusable and embarrassing performance today in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now, Las Vegas sits at 2-6 in the basement of the AFC West. Head Coach Josh McDaniels has a seat that only gets warmer as the weeks progress. After a strong...
Sean Payton had a hand in the Saints’ victory over the Raiders
The New Orleans Saints throttled the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. A familiar face was in the building last week that may have had a hand in their success. That was former head coach Sean Payton. Reports said that he was just visiting the team, but could Payton have...
Saints know how important their star is before crucial deadline
The New Orleans Saints have been in the rumor mill as of late regarding their superstar running back Alvin Kamara. While nothing has been set in stone or official, it is definitely something to monitor. The Saints won on Sunday, which means they likely won’t be looking to trade him,...
NFL fans might just be wrong about which is the Bills’ best unit
The Buffalo Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen. And the guy happens to play with one of the best wide receivers in Stefon Diggs. And he also has Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Dawson Knox at his disposal. Combine that with play-caller Ken Dorsey and you’ve got yourself a brutal combo.
The Titans are dominating in one area that nobody is talking about
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) played their brand of football on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans (1-5-1) by the score of 17-10. The Titans have leaned on running the football and playing good defense ever since Mike Vrabel was hired as head coach in 2018. And that’s exactly how they snuck out of Houston with their fifth win of the season.
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
Ravens throw a wrench in the Saints’ plan for Week 9 matchup
The New Orleans Saints will look to continue their strong play next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for them, the Ravens just got a massive upgrade for their defense. They just made a deal to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Accordingly, the Saints’ offense will...
Josh Allen’s Worst Game Reaffirms the Buffalo Bills True Dominance
In case it needs to be reminded, the Buffalo Bills (6-1) are dangerous. Following their latest win at the hands of the Green Bay Packers (3-5). Led by MVP-favorite QB Josh Allen, who despite his worst game of the season, led the Cowboys to a double-digit victory at home. Allen’s...
Cowboys’ playmaker made good on his proclamation in Week 8 win
Before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears in Week 8, without running back Ezekiel Elliott, backup Tony Pollard made himself very clear when it came to handling a big workload. “I mean whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “They call it, I’m...
How the Bears dunked all over the Packers at the NFL’s trade deadline
Everybody has an opinion on how Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles performed at the NFL’s trade deadline. However, one report indicated that Poles managed to dunk all over the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday. Chicago traded a second-round draft pick in 2023 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange...
Titans RB Derrick Henry makes history in more ways than one
Tennessee Titans (5-2) running back Derrick Henry made history in more ways than one with a dominating performance on Sunday that carried the Titans to their fifth consecutive win. Henry gashed the Houston Texans defense for 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, providing the Titans main source...
Chiefs get the hard part out of the way
The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye, and I think most can tell by the games that were going on, considering there were not nearly as many shootouts or offensive showings. It’s so obvious that the NFL is better when the Chiefs’ explosive offense is at work week after week with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.
Broncos make a move to try to replace Bradley Chubb
The Denver Broncos moved on from edge rusher Bradley Chubb earlier today. He had been one of their best players on defense this season. That being said, they like their depth and just added to it. The Broncos are trading for Jets’ pass rusher Jacob Martin. Denver is sending a...
Bills look to exploit massive mismatch vs Jets in Week 9
The Buffalo Bills (6-1) will look to take advantage of a massive mismatch when the team travels to MetLife Stadium to do battle with the New York Jets (5-3) on Sunday. The Bills pride themselves on putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. By signing Von Miller in the offseason, Buffalo placed an extra emphasis on its pass rush.
Bears GM explains how Justin Fields affects latest move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields played a significant role in how the team’s general manager Ryan Poles approached Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Fields’ development remains the focal point within the organization. In his last two games, Fields appears to have turned a corner as the Bears’ signal caller.
