Christian McCaffrey is doing it all for the 49ers. His third overall TD came on the ground to put the 49ers ahead 24-14. He also threw a TD and caught one to become the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to have all three in a game. He’s been responsible for more than half the 49ers offense and all three of their TDs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO