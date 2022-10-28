The skid can’t seem to stop for the Wildcats, who now are the owners of a losing streak that stretches seven games and over two months. Many expected a defensive slugfest a la the 17-7 Penn State debacle given that Northwestern was facing Iowa, one of the most offensively challenged teams in the nation. Instead, the ‘Cats defense was broken time and time again as the Hawkeyes rolled to a 33-13 win. Here are five things we learned from the latest loss in what seems to be a never-ending streak.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO