Evanston, IL

insidenu.com

Five things we learned from Northwestern’s loss to Iowa

The skid can’t seem to stop for the Wildcats, who now are the owners of a losing streak that stretches seven games and over two months. Many expected a defensive slugfest a la the 17-7 Penn State debacle given that Northwestern was facing Iowa, one of the most offensively challenged teams in the nation. Instead, the ‘Cats defense was broken time and time again as the Hawkeyes rolled to a 33-13 win. Here are five things we learned from the latest loss in what seems to be a never-ending streak.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Women’s basketball 2022-23 non-conference schedule review

After a 17-12 2021-22 campaign, in which Northwestern was 8-8 in Big Ten play and 9-4 outside of it, the ‘Cats are finally about to return to action. With Northwestern not having a conference game until Dec. 4th and its conference play not fully beginning until after Christmas, here is a preview of the Wildcats’ 11 opponents outside of the Big Ten this season:
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

ROUNDTABLE: What constitutes a successful men’s basketball season?

Following yet another sub-.500 season, Northwestern basketball turns the page to 2022 with tremendous uncertainty facing the program — arguably none larger than that at head coach. What would a promising year look like for the Pete Nance-less Wildcats look like? Our staff weighs in. Gavin Dorsey: NCAA Tournament...
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Northwestern must make it a question if it will lose, not how it will

If someone told you last weekend that Iowa would score 33 points and punt once in a game against an opponent from a prominent conference, what would you have said?. For nearly every Power Five team and its fanbase, the answer would be, “You’re out of your mind.” And if the Hawkeyes somehow pulled that off against their team, their reaction would likely involve a prolonged sense of shock.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Three matchups to watch against Ohio State

Rinse and repeat. Somehow, a nightmarish season for the ‘Cats hit a new nadir after Saturday’s loss to Iowa. Unfortunately for Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 B1G), the schedule doesn’t lighten up as No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 B1G) comes to Ryan Field. After knocking off Penn State 44-31 last week, Ohio State’s playoff chances remain strong. If the Wildcats want any chance of upsetting this juggernaut Buckeye squad, they’ll have to play 60 minutes of flawless football. These are some of the key matchups to keep an eye on this upcoming Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH

