KNOXVILLE (KT) — Kentucky had two weeks to prepare for Tennessee. It wasn’t nearly long enough to slow down the nation’s top-scoring offense Saturday night. The Volunteers showed no signs of letting up two weeks removed from a 52-49 upset of then-top-ranked Alabama, No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) kept its perfect record intact with a dominating 44-6 win over the 19th-ranked Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. It marked the first time the two border rivals have played as ranked opponents since 1951.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO