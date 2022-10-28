ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball

This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Vehicle crashes into Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Lexington couple brings Halloween spirit to neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you’ll find it at Shirley and Johnny Richie’s home. The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase. “I just...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Nightmare at Neyland: No. 3 Tennessee rolls past Kentucky

KNOXVILLE (KT) — Kentucky had two weeks to prepare for Tennessee. It wasn’t nearly long enough to slow down the nation’s top-scoring offense Saturday night. The Volunteers showed no signs of letting up two weeks removed from a 52-49 upset of then-top-ranked Alabama, No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) kept its perfect record intact with a dominating 44-6 win over the 19th-ranked Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. It marked the first time the two border rivals have played as ranked opponents since 1951.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide

Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN

