Numerous adverse effects are associated with standard-dose isotretinoin. A recently published study in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining oral zinc with low-dose isotretinoin in patients with acne vulgaris (AV). Overall results found that oral since plus low-dose isotretinoin resulted in satisfactory improvement in patients with AV and with fewer adverse effects. The study author believes further studies are recommended to compare the efficacy of other zinc preparations if combined with systemic isotretinoin at different concentrations.

1 DAY AGO