everettpost.com
Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!
For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
Western Front
Hear children's laughter? Feel a breeze down your spine? Don’t worry, most of Bellingham’s ghosts are harmless
Stories of unexplained occurrences at the Hotel Leo, Horseshoe Cafe, Sycamore Square and North Garden Street are common to hear around this time of year. Some locals will shrug off these strange incidents while others blame the various spirits that haunt the streets of Bellingham. Paranormal activity seems to thrive...
Western Front
BRIEF: Poet and performer Wo Chan comes to Western
Poet, drag queen and now author, Wo Chan, is visiting Western Washington University on Monday, Oct. 31, in the Multicultural Center to talk about their first book, “Togetherness.”. Chan has been writing poetry for 12 years, but this is their first published book. They said it’s about their life,...
Looking for a job in Bellingham? Local schools hiring positions with minimal requirements
Bellingham Public Schools are looking for substitute teachers, food service staff, bus drivers and more.
ehscrimsontimes.com
IDs are back!
For years it was not required; now, we need it for everything. Everett High School went through some big changes during the summer, and besides the 50 new cameras that were added to the building, the new principal of the school Dennis Lynch made sure to bring the IDs back.
kpug1170.com
Little Squalicum Beach now open to public
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is celebrating the reopening of Little Squalicum Beach Park after a major cleanup project. The Port received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Ecology and began the restoration with local contractor RAW Land Constriction this past July. 7,000 tons...
salish-current.org
Who will farm to feed the people?
Farming incubatorlocal foodSkagit CountyWhatcom County. Farm centers are educating and equipping new farmers and agricultural workers—in the throes of a harsh economic climate—and working to empower local food systems. In the next 10 years, 70% of local food producers will retire without successors to take their places, according...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
myeverettnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Lottery To Fill 60 Slots At Bezos Academy In Everett, Washington
Word in from the City of Everett that the application process for the Bezos Academy at Everett Station is now underway. The Bezos Academy selects eligible students (determined by age and family income not exceeding 400% of the Federal Poverty Level) via lottery. There are no geographic boundaries or requirements. Here’s more.
anacortestoday.com
Anacortes Seahawks fill the house
The stadium was filled with a boisterous crowd Friday night at two unbeaten teams came together in pursuit of their dreams. Host Anacortes High School Seahawks experienced their first loss of the football season as Lynden High School defeated them 23-13. See game action photos and related video clips on AnacortesToday Facebook page. This season isn’t over yet!
With 50 years of heating expertise, they’re looking after customers and the planet
Heat pumps are currently one of the most energy-efficient methods to heat and cool a building.
Police: Family brings kids along to steal $15K of products from Marysville beauty store
AUBURN, Wash. — Marysville police said a husband and wife had their two small children with them when they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from a beauty store. The couple entered the Marysville Ulta beauty store on Oct. 20. Shortly after, they hid about 400 cosmetic...
‘I wish something could be done’: Fred Meyer managers, shoppers say theft consuming Everett stores
EVERETT, Wash. — Employees at Fred Meyer stores in Everett are asking city officials for more help to address organized retail theft. Ron Biley, who shops regularly at the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way in Everett, said he’s witnessed it first-hand. “I’ve seen workers actually try to stop...
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
whatcomtalk.com
Care Medical Group Provides Diverse, High-Quality Care for Whatcom County
Not long ago, a woman came into Care Medical Group’s urgent care clinic with bloodied palms. She’d been jogging at Lake Padden and fallen, cutting her hands in the process. The first runner to encounter the injured woman on the trail told her CMG was her best choice for treatment.
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
Here’s why popular Larrabee State Park trail will be closed for several months
New trail, boardwalks are part of plan for new path to waterfront.
everettpost.com
Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire
Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
