Bellingham, WA

everettpost.com

Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!

For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
EVERETT, WA
Western Front

BRIEF: Poet and performer Wo Chan comes to Western

Poet, drag queen and now author, Wo Chan, is visiting Western Washington University on Monday, Oct. 31, in the Multicultural Center to talk about their first book, “Togetherness.”. Chan has been writing poetry for 12 years, but this is their first published book. They said it’s about their life,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
ehscrimsontimes.com

IDs are back!

For years it was not required; now, we need it for everything. Everett High School went through some big changes during the summer, and besides the 50 new cameras that were added to the building, the new principal of the school Dennis Lynch made sure to bring the IDs back.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Little Squalicum Beach now open to public

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is celebrating the reopening of Little Squalicum Beach Park after a major cleanup project. The Port received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Ecology and began the restoration with local contractor RAW Land Constriction this past July. 7,000 tons...
BELLINGHAM, WA
salish-current.org

Who will farm to feed the people?

Farming incubatorlocal foodSkagit CountyWhatcom County. Farm centers are educating and equipping new farmers and agricultural workers—in the throes of a harsh economic climate—and working to empower local food systems. In the next 10 years, 70% of local food producers will retire without successors to take their places, according...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
anacortestoday.com

Anacortes Seahawks fill the house

The stadium was filled with a boisterous crowd Friday night at two unbeaten teams came together in pursuit of their dreams. Host Anacortes High School Seahawks experienced their first loss of the football season as Lynden High School defeated them 23-13. See game action photos and related video clips on AnacortesToday Facebook page. This season isn’t over yet!
ANACORTES, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
everettpost.com

Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire

Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
MARYSVILLE, WA

