ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is hosting its first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand-up comedy and more. “The whole idea is that we craft a place where it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport

Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
LINDALE, TX
KTBS

Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Concerts to check out in November

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Three weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

8 fun events for Halloween weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - FRIDAY, OCT. 28. 7:30pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) The performance tells the story of Seva May’s life through riveting anecdotes alongside musical numbers from her impressive repertoire of stage characters. Read more the show here. Location - Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Pl.,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s How You Can Get FREE Soap For a YEAR In Shreveport

Our friends at Buff City Soap in Shreveport legit have a deal that helps you, helps you take care of some holiday gifts and helps you save some money!. Right now through November 6th if you’re a rewards member at Buff City Soap in Shreveport you can get FREE soap for a year.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy