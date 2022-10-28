Read full article on original website
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
arklatexweekend.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
KSLA
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is hosting its first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand-up comedy and more. “The whole idea is that we craft a place where it...
Chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy unlikely, doctor explains
Although the rainbow fentanyl is not likely to wind up in the hands of young trick-or-treaters, Goeders urges parents and caregivers no to let their guards down when it comes to Halloween candy.
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
KTBS
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
arklatexweekend.com
Concerts to check out in November
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
q973radio.com
Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost here. Halloween night in the Ark-La-Tex is one of the most special nights in our area of the entire year. Now that COVID is long-gone, we can set our sights on an adventurous Halloween night, garnering all of the candy for our kiddos that we possibly can.
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
arklatexweekend.com
8 fun events for Halloween weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - FRIDAY, OCT. 28. 7:30pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) The performance tells the story of Seva May’s life through riveting anecdotes alongside musical numbers from her impressive repertoire of stage characters. Read more the show here. Location - Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Pl.,...
KTBS
Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
KTBS
Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of historic Shreveport buildings
SHREVEPORT, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder visited downtown Shreveport to join city leaders as they cut the ribbon on the Hardware Apartments Rehab and Modernization Project. "It's an honor to be here to just see it in person," said Schroder to a crowd of community partners. The project was...
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
When Exactly is Trick or Treating This Year for Shreveport?
Halloween 2022 is expected to be huge this year. After two years of lockdowns, families are ready to get back to life. This year, the kids will be wearing masks that are actually fun. And as we expect record number of trick-or-treaters, we can also expect a higher possibility of children getting hurt.
q973radio.com
Here’s How You Can Get FREE Soap For a YEAR In Shreveport
Our friends at Buff City Soap in Shreveport legit have a deal that helps you, helps you take care of some holiday gifts and helps you save some money!. Right now through November 6th if you’re a rewards member at Buff City Soap in Shreveport you can get FREE soap for a year.
