GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS
A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy
Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
Car crashes into house in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest on Route 899
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 899 led to a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, the traffic stop occurred around 10:51 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, on State Route 899, near Bear Run Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
State College
Traffic Issues Persist After Chick-fil-A Reopening
Centre County’s only Chick-fil-A has a new look drive-through and the same old traffic problems. The restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. in Patton Township reopened on Oct. 20 after a four-month closure for renovations that added a second drive-through lane, a canopy for employees to take orders on iPads during high-volume times, an expanded pick-up area and a larger kitchen.
explore venango
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Extricated from Vehicle, Seriously Injured Following Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway teen was seriously injured after his vehicle spun out of control on Route 28 in Clover Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
One rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial after being hit by a vehicle in Johnstown Friday night. According to dispatch, the incident happened around 8:43 p.m. Oct. 28. First responders were called to Washington Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the area of Sergeant’s Stadium at the Point. The pedestrian was taken […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
3 trailers destroyed in early morning Blair County fire, police investigate cause
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three trailer homes in East Freedom Township were destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning. At least 11 crews responded to the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 for a report of three trailers on fire along with the woods and […]
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Raleigh News & Observer
Argument between hunters ends in deadly shooting, Pennsylvania cops say
A man is accused of killing his hunting partner after they got into an argument that involved deadly threats, Pennsylvania cops say. The fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Emlenton, a rural community about 80 miles north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police said David Charles...
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
