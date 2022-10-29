After AEW Rampage went off the air Friday night on TNT, The Embassy left the ring and made their way to the back. Samoa Joe and Wardlow slowly recovered. Samoa Joe then took the mic and said it’s a dark day because now they are going to meet the real Samoa Joe and the real Wardlow and they won’t escape alive. He promised that “WarJoe is going to kill you.” They then headed to the back and Dasha wished everyone a good night.

