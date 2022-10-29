ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestleview.com

Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar

According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
wrestleview.com

New match added to this Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will take on the returning Nikki Cross. Cross returned on last week’s Raw, having shed the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick and had cost Belair her match against Bayley., Cross then attacked Bayley after the match ended. This Monday’s Raw is...
TEXAS STATE
wrestleview.com

What happened after AEW Rampage went off the air

After AEW Rampage went off the air Friday night on TNT, The Embassy left the ring and made their way to the back. Samoa Joe and Wardlow slowly recovered. Samoa Joe then took the mic and said it’s a dark day because now they are going to meet the real Samoa Joe and the real Wardlow and they won’t escape alive. He promised that “WarJoe is going to kill you.” They then headed to the back and Dasha wished everyone a good night.
wrestleview.com

WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!

*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
DALLAS, TX
wrestleview.com

WWE Superstar to face Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH event

Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is squaring off against Great Muta. Nakamura will face The Great Muta in singles action at the promotion’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The show will stream live on the Japanese TV website ABEMA.
wrestleview.com

Video: Jimmy Uso “Blown Away” By Ava Raine’s NXT Debut

Jimmy Uso recently spoke with TMZ Sports on how impressed he was with Ava Raine’s NXT debut last Tuesday. You can watch the interview below:. Raine (real name Simone Johnson), who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was revealed as the fourth member of The Schism on last Tuesday’s episode of NXT. She is part of the Anoaʻi family. Her great-grandfather is Peter Maivia.
wrestleview.com

WWE House Show Results (10/30/22) – Glasgow, Scotland

WWE held a house show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30 2022. The results are below courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet.
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown Results – 10/28/22 (Roman Reigns returns, Ronda Rousey open challenge)

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. WWE SmackDown kicks off with The Brawling Brutes walking down to the ring for their match. The Usos, Solo and Sami Zayn are backstage. Jey and Zayn are talking, Zayn tells Jey it’s all hands on deck. Roman is not there tonight but the first thing he needs to see when he gets here is their hand raised in victory.
wrestleview.com

Tell Us Your Thoughts: “Uncle Howdy” is speculated to be…

Bray Wyatt closed out Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown with an in-ring promo. He was scheduled to address his demons. He noted that what we are seeing is the most real and best version of Bray Wyatt. He also went on to say that there is a part of him that likes the fact that he is not afraid to do horrible things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy