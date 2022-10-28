Read full article on original website
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
State College
Traffic Issues Persist After Chick-fil-A Reopening
Centre County’s only Chick-fil-A has a new look drive-through and the same old traffic problems. The restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. in Patton Township reopened on Oct. 20 after a four-month closure for renovations that added a second drive-through lane, a canopy for employees to take orders on iPads during high-volume times, an expanded pick-up area and a larger kitchen.
wccsradio.com
GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS
A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
Mifflin County man dead after vehicle crash into tree
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say one man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree in Mifflin County in the early hours of Sunday. Brian S. Heckman, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3100 block of U.S. 522 south in Wayne Township just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
therecord-online.com
Renovo Energy Center project gets 18-month state expiration date extension
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A state Department of Environmental Protection permit approval for the proposed Renovo Energy Center project had been due to expire on Friday of this week, but the state agency on Thursday approved an 18-month permit extension until April 27, 2024. The DEP permit for the billion-dollar...
Car crashes into house in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
fox8tv.com
Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes
A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
One rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial after being hit by a vehicle in Johnstown Friday night. According to dispatch, the incident happened around 8:43 p.m. Oct. 28. First responders were called to Washington Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the area of Sergeant’s Stadium at the Point. The pedestrian was taken […]
Redevelopment project at Toftrees Resort gets $2.5 million boost from state grant
The project will make improvements to the internal road system, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, on-site amenities, and parking areas for the planned redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort and Conference Center.
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
therecord-online.com
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
