Clearfield County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Major construction projects continue into fall

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

Traffic Issues Persist After Chick-fil-A Reopening

Centre County’s only Chick-fil-A has a new look drive-through and the same old traffic problems. The restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. in Patton Township reopened on Oct. 20 after a four-month closure for renovations that added a second drive-through lane, a canopy for employees to take orders on iPads during high-volume times, an expanded pick-up area and a larger kitchen.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS

A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes

A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

One rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial after being hit by a vehicle in Johnstown Friday night. According to dispatch, the incident happened around 8:43 p.m. Oct. 28. First responders were called to Washington Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the area of Sergeant’s Stadium at the Point. The pedestrian was taken […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

