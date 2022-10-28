Read full article on original website
MSU Health Care sees patient satisfaction increase with remote care services
East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care's remote patient monitoring services have helped patients increase ownership of their health outcomes, reduce emergency room admissions and improve patient satisfaction. The program, Care Everyday, has improved patients' systolic readings by 11.8 points and their diastolic readings by 7.97 points, according to an Oct....
At Massachusetts General, 800 patients wait for psychiatric care
Massachusetts General Hospital is among the mental health providers across the U.S. that has experienced an overwhelming demand for psychiatric services, The Washington Post reported Oct. 29. The Boston-based teaching hospital reported 800 patients on its psychiatry wait list this summer. As a result, the organization asked physicians Aug. 18...
'Our March 2020': Capacity crisis, labor shortages collide at children's hospitals
Labor shortages are complicating children's hospitals' ability to address capacity issues amid a severe surge in patients with respiratory syncytial virus. Hospitals typically see a jump in RSV cases in late winter. This year, cases began appearing in late August and have steadily risen since, creating significant capacity issues at children's hospitals across the country. In October, some hospitals reported case increases of 300 percent or more compared to the month prior.
Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29. The new rule would prevent Florida minors from...
The 17 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties
As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments by the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2023 to 17 hospitals across the country. That figure compares with 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2022. The maximum 3 percent payment cut for these hospitals...
Mayo, Mass General among health systems investing in virtual care
Below is a list of investments that health systems made in virtual care startups, programs and initiatives in October:. Boston-based Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform InStride Health. Created by two Harvard-trained clinicians, InStride Health offers pediatric patients struggling with mental health issues individual and group therapy, coaching and medication management.
Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement
Patients are increasingly looking for retail-like experiences when it comes to healthcare, and that includes the bill pay experience. Rather than just adding options for where or how to pay, some healthcare innovators are treating the financial experience as a critical quality element. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual...
Patient care navigation: delivering holistic care and returning joy to medicine
Smoothing the transitions between different parts of the patient care journey has become a growing part of hospitals' strategies to improve the patient experience. During an October webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Vituity, healthcare innovation leaders discussed how patient care navigation is becoming an integral part of clinical operations and the benefits it delivers to patients and providers. Panelists were:
1st human-pig heart transplant unexpectedly changed heart's electrical system, research suggests
American Heart Association researchers found heart rhythms in the first pig-to-human heart transplant changed from what is expected from a pig heart. The first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed in January. Researchers then took electrocardiograms for each of the 61 days the patient survived. Pig hearts in pig bodies show a short PR interval of 50 to 120 milliseconds, a short QRS of 70 to 90 milliseconds, and a short QT of 260 to 380 milliseconds, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the AHA.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi taps US veteran nursing leader as chief nursing officer
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said in an Oct. 27 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Govero joins the UAE multispeciality hospital from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, where she served as vice president of nursing and CNO. She oversaw a team of 900 nurses at the hospital and during her time there, nurse turnover fell from 35 percent to 15 percent in a six-month period.
10 recent moves from nurses unions
Ten moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. 1. Members of the New York State Nurses Association approved a new contract on Oct. 28 with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages. 2. On Oct. 27, members of the Massachusetts Nurses...
US News adds transparency metric to Best Hospitals ranking
The next edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals list will include a new public transparency metric for the pulmonology and lung surgery ranking, the organization said Oct. 31. The new measure will assess whether hospitals' performance data for lobectomy has been publicly reported to a database maintained...
Putting Patient Engagement Data to Work in the Era of Value-Based Care
Healthcare providers have a massive amount of data at their fingertips—and access to patient information is only growing as interoperability and collaborative care are increasingly prioritized. With access to all of this data, it can be easy for providers to overlook a significant amount of patient engagement data. However, it’s crucial to make use of this data, as it can be used to align with—and strengthen—value-based care initiatives.
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo.,. a regional CNO to oversee three critical access hospitals in Northwest...
Health systems zero in on exec teams
At least half a dozen health systems announced changes to their executive ranks in the past month. As health systems find themselves in untenable financial positions and looming risk of an economic recession, job cuts and layoffs in hospitals and health systems are increasingly likely. In a report released Oct. 18 from Kaufman Hall based on response from 86 health system leaders, 46 percent said labor costs are the largest opportunity for cost reduction — up significantly from the 17 percent of leaders who said the same last year.
$1.9B paid to physicians, advanced practice clinicians by medical industry in '21: report
Advanced practice clinicians received more payments from drug companies compared to medical device companies, while physicians accepted more funds from medical device companies versus drug companies, according to a new study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. The same portion of each group accepted payments, but the physicians received a greater...
Brightwork Health IT Helps Summa Health Transform Its Relationship With Electronic Health Record Vendor Epic
Brightwork’s assistance aims to drive operational efficiency and patient experience improvements for Summa Health. SEATTLE, WA – October 31, 2022 -- Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large-scale IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources, announced today that its work to transform Summa Health’s utilization of the Epic health record system has been completed. This implementation enables Summa to create a single, unified health record for each patient so that physicians and other providers can access one comprehensive health profile.
Physicians want to keep up, they just don't have the time: report
Physicians overwhelmingly want to keep up with new clinical data to improve experiences for them and their patients, a Doximity report found. The problem is they are often too overwhelmed to do so effectively. Citing data from the Journal of General Internal Medicine, the report noted that physicians would have...
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in October in the U.S. was $3,080, down 18.82 percent from $3,794 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen in 2022. "Despite this,...
CMS penalizes 2,273 hospitals for high readmissions: 6 things to know
CMS evaluated two and a half years of readmission cases for Medicare patients through the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program and penalized 2,273 hospitals that had a greater-than-expected rate of return, according to a Nov. 1 report from Kaiser Health News. The average payment reduction was 0.43 percent, the lowest rate...
