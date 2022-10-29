WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan forecast 2022 football playoff pairings

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Jesean Wright carries past Sto-Rox’s Drevon Miller-Ross during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in McKees Rocks.

The WPIAL football playoff brackets will be revealed at 2 p.m. Saturday on TribLive HSSN. In the meantime, here’s a look at what those brackets might look like, according to HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan.

Class 6A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 4 Canon-McMillan at No. 1 North Allegheny

No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon

Harlan says: Seneca Valley started the season as a trendy pick to maybe win Class 6A. Yet, nothing went the Raiders’ way the last two weeks (including a one-point loss in Week 9 to North Allegheny), so they’re the only team left sitting at home.

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 4 Canon-McMillan at No. 1 North Allegheny

No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon

Rebel says: This is very simple with only four teams going right to the semifinals. Remember, these games are in two weeks, not next week.

Class 5A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 8 North Hills at No. 1 Bethel Park

No. 5 Upper St. Clair at No. 4 Gateway

No. 7 Penn-Trafford at No. 2 Pine-Richland

No. 6 Woodland Hills at No. 3 Franklin Regional

Harlan says: What a wild Week 9. Penn Hills was in the running for the No. 2 seed, yet the Indians were stunned by Woodland Hills, 7-3, knocking them out of the playoffs entirely. Their loss is Gateway’s gain, with the Gators now in position to earn a home game.

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 8 North Hills at No. 1 Bethel Park

No. 5 Upper St. Clair at No. 4 Gateway

No. 7 Penn-Trafford at No. 2 Pine-Richland

No. 6 Woodland Hills at No. 3 Franklin Regional

Rebel says: Yes, Indians fans are sounding off about the 5A playoff format with Peters Township and Penn Hills missing out. But I like the eight-team format. It makes every regular-season game huge, as we saw play out in Week 9.

Class 4A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Aliquippa – bye

No. 9 Hampton at No. 8 Montour

No. 13 Latrobe at No. 4 Armstrong

No. 12 Mars at No. 5 McKeesport

No. 2 Central Valley — bye

No. 10 West Allegheny at No. 7 Highlands

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson — bye

No. 11 Blackhawk at No. 6 Laurel Highlands

Harlan says: The first two seeds are easy. What to do with No. 3? Armstrong can make a case with standout QB Cadin Olsen, but Thomas Jefferson’s pedigree earns the Jaguars the spot.

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Aliquippa — bye

No. 9 Hampton at No. 8 Montour

No. 13 Blackhawk at No. 4 McKeesport

No. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 Armstrong

No. 2 Central Valley — bye

No. 10 Mars at No. 7 Laurel Highlands

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson — bye

No. 11 West Allegheny at No. 6 Highlands

Rebel says: McKeesport drops from No. 2 to 4 with a loss at home to Thomas Jefferson on Friday. Never count out the Jaguars in late October and November. There are only five opening-round games in 5A, but most should be dandies.

Class 3A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 9 South Park at No. 8 East Allegheny

No. 4 Freeport – bye

No. 12

at No. 5 Shady Side Academy

No. 2 Avonworth – bye

No. 10 Mt. Pleasant at No. 7 Beaver

No. 3 Elizabeth Forward – bye

No. 11 Deer Lakes at No. 6 West Mifflin

Harlan says: Belle Vernon is the likely No. 1 seed after defeating Elizabeth Forward on Friday. But it’s not crazy if the football committee gives a long look at Avonworth. The Antelopes are 9-1 with their only loss coming to Central Valley, 37-22, in Week 1. Belle Vernon has two “good” losses to McKeesport, 14-6, and Penn-Trafford, 14-13. So, the Leopards get the top spot.

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 9 South Park at No. 8 East Allegheny

No. 4 Elizabeth Forward — bye

No. 12

at No. 5 Shady Side Academy

No. 2 Avonworth — bye

No. 10 Mt. Pleasant at No. 7 Beaver

No. 3 Freeport — bye

No. 11 Deer Lakes at No. 6 West Mifflin

Rebel says: The top four are clear cut. Shady Side gets No. 5 over West Mifflin based on a strong finish of four straight wins, including an impressive 32-point victory over a quality East Allegheny team.

Class 2A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Steel Valley – bye

No. 9 McGuffey at No. 8 Mohawk

No. 13 Burrell at No. 4 Neshannock

No. 12 Apollo-Ridge at No. 5 Keystone Oaks

No. 2 Beaver Falls — bye

No. 10 Western Beaver at No. 7 Ligonier Valley

No. 14 Riverside at No. 3 Sto-Rox

No. 11 Washington at No. 6 Serra Catholic

Harlan says: Mohawk and Western Beaver tied for third in the Midwestern, but Mohawk gets the edge since the Warriors won their head-to-head matchup. McGuffey has an interesting resume. The Highlanders lost narrowly to Sto-Rox, 6-0, and also own a two-point loss to Keystone Oaks, 32-30.

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Steel Valley — bye

No. 9 Apollo-Ridge at No. 8 Mohawk

No. 13 Washington at No. 4 Neshannock

No. 12 Riverside at No. 5 Serra Catholic

No. 2 Beaver Falls — bye

No. 10 McGuffey at No. 7 Ligonier Valley

No. 14 Burrell at No. 3 Sto-Rox

No. 11 Western Beaver at No. 6 Keystone Oaks

Rebel says: Beaver Falls or Sto-Rox at No. 2 is an intriguing discussion. Both are on the opposite side of Steel Valley, but the two seed gets a first-round bye. Watch Neshannock as a dark horse.

Class A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 16 Carmichaels at No. 1 Bishop Canevin

No. 9 Burgettstown at No. 8 Monessen

No. 13 California at No. 4 South Side

No. 12 Union at No. 5 Clairton

No. 15 Jeannette at No. 2 Laurel

No. 10 Leechburg at No. 7 Fort Cherry

No. 14 Rochester at No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic

No. 11 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at No. 6 Mapletown

Harlan says: Defending champion Bishop Canevin is the clear No. 1 seed. Laurel and Greensburg Central Catholic can argue over strength of conference, but Laurel probably has the edge in nonconference resume. The Lancers lost close to Neshannock, 41-34, and beat Mohawk, 49-7 — both playoff teams in Class 2A.

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 16 Carmichaels at No. 1 Bishop Canevin

No. 9 Burgettstown at No. 8 Monessen

No. 13 California at No. 4 South Side

No. 12 Union at No. 5 Clairton

No. 15 Jeannette at No. 2 Laurel

No. 10 Leechburg at No. 7 Fort Cherry

No. 14 Rochester at No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic

No. 11 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at No. 6 Mapletown

Rebel says: While the conference champions are all very strong, Class A has more good depth then it has in the recent past. What to do with Mapletown? The Tri-County South champion is undefeated, but the TCS hasn’t won a playoff game in several years.