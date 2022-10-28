Read full article on original website
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
IGN
The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5
The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
IGN
Guillermo del Toro Reaches His Final Form in Cabinet of Curiosities
This piece contains extremely some spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities, so if you haven't watched it yet then check out our spoiler-free review!. Guillermo del Toro has long been both a brilliant master and diligent student of horror. His newest creation, Netflix's anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities equally reflects those sides of the Oscar-winning director. While the eight horror-filled episodes are each delightfully dark in their own way and once again show del Toro's great skill for curation and taste in genre storytelling, it's the narrative role that the director plays that we're here to celebrate today.
IGN
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
NOLA.com
Bring on the screams, shudders with these 5 Louisiana-shot thriller movies
What's Halloween without a good ole scary movie? Or how about a prolonged adrenaline rush with a spooky TV series?. Networks have been showing frightful films most of the month, fueling the buzz surrounding the theatrical release of the final installment of the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring "Halloween" series. "Halloween Ends" wasn't shot in Louisiana, but several familiar horror flicks and television shows have been, thanks to the lure of state's creaky plantations, foggy swamps and dense woodlands.
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working'
With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now."
The Devil’s Hour review – proof that Peter Capaldi is the world’s most terrifying actor
Peter Capaldi is on typically chilling form in this dark horror-mystery treat, but Jessica Raine’s haunted mum steals the show
IGN
Yes, Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Space Lamps are Super Important to the Show
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. As creator Mike McMahan’s Star Trek: Lower Decks finishes its third season this week, the showrunner is keeping his eye on the important things – like picking out the correct desk lamps for the season finale’s big briefing room scene.
Double Dutch International To Launch World Sales For Merritt Wever Drama ‘Midday Black Midnight Blue’ At AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Moring’s Double Dutch International will launch worldwide sales at AFM for Midday Black Midnight Blue — a feature drama marking the feature directorial debut of The Queen’s Gambit actress Samantha Soule and The Conners scribe Daniel Talbott. The film starring Soule, Chris Stack (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), two-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Godless) and Will Pullen (Causeway) follows a man (Stack) isolated in a lonely house on the Washington coast who must grapple with his shifting memories of a woman he once loved (Soule), though only her surviving sister (Wever) sees how deep his pain is. Related Story Aaron...
IGN
DC's Stargirl Cancelled After 3 Seasons
DC's Stargirl has been cancelled and will end with its current third season, which is scheduled to air its finale on December 7. According to Deadline, the team behind DC's Stargirl had an early heads-up that the series would not continue beyond its third season, so they could wrap up the story in the script room. The remaining episodes of Stargirl will continue to air on Wednesdays through December 7, with creator Geoff Johns promising "complete creative closure" at the end.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That The Original "Glee" Pilot Script Had Mr. Schue Written As A “Crystal Meth Addict,” And Justin Timberlake Was Supposed To Play Him
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
IGN
No, Daniel Radcliffe Is Not the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine
Daniel Radcliffe has shut down the idea that he might succeed Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine in the X-Men movies, labelling recent speculation as "purely a press tour rumor." In a new interview with GQ magazine, Radcliffe addressed the latest round of Wolverine casting rumors, admitting that he hasn't...
IGN
The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast
Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
Collider
'Fallout' Series Featurette: Franchise Creators Share Their Excitement For Adapting the Video Game
Prime Video has released a brand-new featurette for their upcoming Fallout series, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic RPG video game franchise. This new 2-minute and 30-second video focuses on members of Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the franchise, as they discuss what it means to be taking Fallout from the medium of video games and into this new series.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Tales of the Jedi Proves Jedi Stories Can Still Be Interesting
As Andor delves into the Rebellion’s foundations in a lush live-action spy thriller, many people might miss Tales of the Jedi. Animation, even in Star Wars, is already at a disadvantage — shorts even more so — and some might be feeling Star Wars and especially Jedi fatigue. I watched Tales of the Jedi as just a fan wanting to see more of Ahsoka, Dooku, and the Clone Wars era, but I was astonished to find how refreshing the series felt, even with Jedi and legacy characters.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
