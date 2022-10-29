Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Nominations due Nov. 18 for Aldax Award
Carson Valley farmer Andy Aldax served on the Carson Water Subconservancy District board from 1959 to 2013 and was the first person to be recognized in 2007 for exemplary service in conservation and protection of the Carson River watershed. Aldax was a life-long resident, farmer, and dairyman in Carson Valley...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire rules Kuenzli fire caused by plumbing work
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Reno Fire Department has determined a Thursday morning fire on Kuenzli Street was caused by open flame hot work being performed on bathroom plumbing. The blaze that broke out shut down Kuenzli Street west of Wells. RFD says the fire started in the bathroom of...
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two crackdowns on illegal car sideshows in southeast Reno led to nine arrests, five towed vehicles and 46 citations, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The enforcement comes after car enthusiasts came from outside the area to take over parking lots and intersections to demonstrate spinning tires and shows of speed, among other dangerous activities a month ago.
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Winter Storm Watch in Effect Starting This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect winter conditions, with heavy snow possible above 5,500 feet, beginning late this evening. Above 5,500 feet, total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches are in the forecast, with 5 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet...
KOLO TV Reno
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash closed northbound U.S. 395 for about seven hours early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:43 a.m. near Lemmon Valley Drive, the Nevada State Police said. The vehicle was...
mynews4.com
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
