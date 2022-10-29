RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO