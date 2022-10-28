Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
According to a press release from the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, North Dakota, a big named country/crossover artist has just been added to the Fair lineup in 2023. Just announced, Dan + Shay will be coming back to North Dakota on Friday, July 7th. Dan + Shay...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
lakesarearadio.net
$7.7 Million Detroit Lakes City Hall Remodel Project to Move Forward
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes City Council approved a $7.7 million Detroit Lakes city hall remodel project, Friday despite construction costs soaring. The low bid of $6.6 million, submitted by Bristlin Construction was approved 8-1 by council members with Aaron Dallmann the only dissenting vote. An additional $1.1 million of soft costs will bring the total project cost to $7.7 million.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
agupdate.com
Sunflower prices continue downward trend in late October
Nearby prices at the crush plants were down 80 cents to unchanged the third week in October, continuing a trend that started weeks ago. In fact, prices are down around $15 from their highs in the low $40s five months ago. As of Oct. 24, at the ADM plant in...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
KFYR-TV
Braves to face familiar foe in 11AA semifinals after quarterfinal beat down
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - From start to finish, Mandan controlled the West Fargo Packers on Friday night. At the half they led 27-0, which allowed Todd Sheldon to start using more of his roster. Todd Sheldon: “You’re getting to see everybody take a shot, everybody lay their cards on the...
NDSU shuts down IL State for 38th straight win
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for two touchdowns and North Dakota State beat Illinois State 24-7 on Saturday. The FCS fourth-ranked Bison (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rebounded from their 23-21 loss to South Dakota State that ended a three-game win streak. NDSU held Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) to just 144 yards […]
valleynewslive.com
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -we continue to investigate safety concerns at local dollar general stores in the region. A store in Casselton is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Since our first story aired about the conditions at the Dollar General store in Ada, complaints...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
Rural Minnesota Man Killed by Grassfire
Barnesville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Minnesota is reporting that a man was apparently killed by a large grass fire on Sunday. A news release says the Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 PM Sunday about an out-of-control grass fire on a property about 4 miles south of Barnesville. Deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a fire, that had already destroyed several vehicles and a semi-truck, was threatening several outbuildings and surrounding farmsteads.
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
740thefan.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
Comments / 0