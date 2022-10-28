ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRUH: Ye aka Kanye West Allegedly A Huge Fan Of Hitler Per “Sources”

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago

Source: MEGA / Getty

As the fallout over his antisemitic remarks ensues, Ye aka Kanye West is now being accused of being a huge fan of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to reports, several people that once were close to the YEEZUS artist claim that he’s had an intense fascination with the leader of the Nazi regime in Germany. A business executive who once worked with Ye said that there was a distinct hostile work environment present, and it was tied to this obsession he had with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the person said to CNN.

The executive would eventually leave his position and reached a settlement with West and his business entities. Declining to be named out of fear of reprisal and having signed a confidentiality agreement, they said that West openly expressed admiration for Hitler and spoke often of reading his 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf.

The individual also stated that the rapper wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler,” and that his inner circle was aware of these sentiments. The album would eventually be named Ye, but there was no further information offered as to how that came about.

The revelations come after weeks of antisemitic comments from West have cost him dearly with business partnerships being severed. They also fall in line with what media personality Van Lathan Jr. claims to have witnessed back in 2018 around the time of his confrontation with West at the TMZ offices when he was still employed there.

“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right?” he said in a recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast. “But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview…He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision,” Luther said.

The post BRUH: Ye aka Kanye West Allegedly A Huge Fan Of Hitler Per “Sources” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

