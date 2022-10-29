ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Portland Tribune

Oregon high school football 2022 state tournament brackets

Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school football state tournaments. The final week has come and gone in Oregon high school football and with it comes state brackets. New this year in Class 6A is the split of the 32 teams into two, 16-team brackets. The top half will play for the state title, the others compete for the Columbia Cup. 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A 8-man have officially finalized their rankings, the rest of the brackets seen here are projections based off of the latest OSAA rankings. You can see the...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20

Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
LEBANON, OR
KCBY

OSAA Volleyball State Championship brackets set

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA Volleyball State Tournaments begin on Friday, Nov. 4. The 6A & 5A championships take place at Forest Grove High School. The 4A & 3A championships take place at Springfield High School. The 2A & 1A championships take place at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon City News

No. 4 Oregon City volleyball beats No. 20 Grant in straight sets

The Pioneers brought the energy in their second-round matchup, sweeping the Generals and advancing to Forest Grove. The Oregon City Pioneers are blazing a trail westward to Forest Grove. After defeating No. 20 Grant in straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 29, No. 4 Oregon City secured its spot in the 6A quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School next weekend. In the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Pioneers dropped a set to No. 29 North Medford, but they ran into no such trouble over the weekend. Oregon City overwhelmed the Generals with their energy, effort and communication, winning 25-13,...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

No. 2 West Linn girls soccer blasts No. 31 Southridge for 5-0 win

Freshman sisters Caitlyn and Kylee Schreck each scored for the Lions in their first-ever high school playoff match. West Linn was on a mission in its first-round match on Saturday, Oct. 29. After going undefeated during the regular season, the Lions (11-0-3, 4-0-2) earned the No. 2 seed in the OSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship tournament. On Saturday night, they hosted No. 31 Southridge (4-8-3, 1-5-0) and cruised to a 5-0 win behind goals from four different players, including freshman sisters Caitlyn and Kylee Schreck. Caitlyn Schreck scored first for the Lions in the 16th minute, and then a...
WEST LINN, OR
Woodburn Independent

North Marion dominates Klamath Union 6-0 to make playoffs

A lopsided win for the Huskies punched their ticket to the first round where they will meet up with team Marist Catholic After finishing third in the Oregon West Conference, North Marion boys soccer wound up facing off against Klamath Union on Oct. 29. The Huskies dominated the encounter, winning a lopsided 6-0 result over the Pelicans at Canby High School. North Marion was all over the Klamath Falls squad from the off, gathering four goals in the first 40 minutes of play thanks to efforts senior Alexander Perez Hernandez, junior Will Orr, senior Cole Boughal, as well as a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

