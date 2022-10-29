Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon high school football 2022 state tournament brackets
Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school football state tournaments. The final week has come and gone in Oregon high school football and with it comes state brackets. New this year in Class 6A is the split of the 32 teams into two, 16-team brackets. The top half will play for the state title, the others compete for the Columbia Cup. 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A 8-man have officially finalized their rankings, the rest of the brackets seen here are projections based off of the latest OSAA rankings. You can see the...
Oregon high school football playoffs: Automatic qualifiers, at-large teams in 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A
Here are all the 2022 playoff teams in Oregon's five highest levels of high school football: Class 6A Automatic qualifiers PIL1 Grant (6-3, 6-1, No. 19 OSAA ranking) 2 Jefferson (6-3, 6-1, No. 20) 3 Roosevelt (6-3, 6-1, No. 24) 4 Wells (5-4, 4-3, No. 30) Metro1 Jesuit (8-1, ...
STATE VOLLEYBALL: Skyview claims 4A state title, third straight title
Skyview claimed its third straight state title on Saturday, beating Columbia 25-17 21-25 25-17 25-11 in the 4A State Championship match at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. The Hawks won the 4A state title after moving down from the 5A classification, where they had won the last two state titles. No statistics were available. ...
Yakima Herald Republic
District swimming: Vick sweeps 50, 100 free to lead Selah's runner-up finish
PULLMAN — Senior Izzy Vick swept the freestyle sprints, swam on two runner-up relays and led Selah to second place at Saturday’s Class 2A Eastern Washington regional girls swimming meet. Vick won the 50-yard free in 24.90 and then set a career best in the 100 free of...
Home playoff game? Curtis hopes so after convincing 48-14 win over Puyallup
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Reviving Curtis football has become Darren McKay's oldie-but-goodie restoration project. And somewhere along the line, McKay knew if his team was going to get that we're-back gloss of a former four-time state championship program, it needed to beat a traditional powerhouse ...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark girls soccer reaches 4A district title game; Masyn Thielman lifts Mead over Mt. Spokane
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Lewis and Clark 1, Richland 0: Keegan Tee scored in the 49th minute, Shelby Dirks made eight saves and the visiting third-seeded Tigers (13-4) shut out the second-seeded Bombers (14-2) in a District 8 4A semifinal.
Statewide high school football pairings for Week 10
Which high school football teams are headed to the playoffs? Find the statewide list of Week 10 pairings here.
Friday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes football team falls to Lynden
ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School football team finally met its match Friday. The Seahawks, who opened the season with eight consecutive wins and rose as high as No. 3 in the state Class 2A poll, fell to top-ranked Lynden 23-13.
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Selah boys, Ellensburg girls win cross country regionals
NACHES HEIGHTS — Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls won handily and both programs will have double state entries following Saturday’s efforts at the Eastern Washington 2A regional cross country meet at Apple Ridge Run. Selah junior Nicolas Spencer won the boys race by 18 seconds in...
HS scores 10/29: Century VB takes third at state, Highland girls XC finishes third
VOLLEYBALL 4A state tournament Skyview 3, Century 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-18) Century 3, Columbia 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-17) Diamondbacks take third at state. 3A state...
Comments / 0