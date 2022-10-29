ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

What is the biggest dinosaur and how hot is the sun? Try our kids’ quiz

By Molly Oldfield
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLPjL_0ir7oTUx00

Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brain-teasers for future quizzes

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Damian Lewis on grief, espionage and his new musical ambitions: ‘When someone dies prematurely, you’re left careering in a different direction’

The entrance to the private members’ club is so unobtrusive it is barely visible. I walk up the back stairs to a well-disguised roof terrace. A member of staff seems to know why I’m here, and shows me to a discreet table with barely a word. Damian Lewis is sitting there alone, tucking into a plate of sea bass. “Sorry, I couldn’t wait,” he says, looking up. “I was starving.” We move on to the veranda – an even more private spot. I half expect him to show me a secret code, tell me to consign it to memory, and walk away. It feels like a scene from a spy novel.
The Guardian

South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
The Guardian

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The guitarist and composer had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. He died on 16 October 2022. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his...
The Guardian

The Guardian

490K+
Followers
111K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy