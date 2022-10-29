What is the biggest dinosaur and how hot is the sun? Try our kids’ quiz
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brain-teasers for future quizzes
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brain-teasers for future quizzes
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writershttps://www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0