Michigan State

Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

NEVADA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
VERMONT STATE
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Barbara Kirkmeyer to represent Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “As a...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat

Politico cites a source close to Cheney who pinned the endorsement to the fact that Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin's Republican challenger "is an election denier" Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney endorsed a Democrat for the first time on Thursday, throwing her support behind Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the race for representative of Michigan's 7th Congressional District — a race that appears to be a toss-up at this point. The Associated Press reports that Cheney will join the Democrat for a campaign event in Michigan on Tuesday. "I'm proud...
MICHIGAN STATE
KING 5

GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Republican mayor of Wenatchee, a small city in central Washington’s orchard country, didn’t support Democrat Kim Schrier when she was first elected to Congress in 2018. Since then, though, he’s been impressed. Schrier helped Wenatchee score major federal money for a new...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Midterm shock: Cook moves Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to "tossup"

Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, this morning moved the re-election race of House Democrats' campaign kingmaker — DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney of New York — to a toss-up. Why it matters: It’s a sign of how big the GOP...
Washington Examiner

Biden goes on offense against Republicans on economy in final campaign push

President Joe Biden is sharpening his economic message in the final two weeks of midterm campaigning, aggressively targeting Republicans as threats to economic security at both the individual and societal levels. Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to promote manufacturing but spent much of his speech...
SYRACUSE, NY

