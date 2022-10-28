Read full article on original website
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Democratic Nevada Rep. Steve Horsford faces Republican Sam Peters...
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Poll Shows Whitmer In Danger Of Losing To Dixon In Michigan Showdown
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is dangerously close to losing reelection in Michigan as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continues to close the gap, according to a new poll. Dixon, formerly a conservative commentator on the weekly program America’s Voice Live, is well within the margin of error after receiving 44.8% of...
In Michigan governor's debate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accuses Tudor Dixon of "stoking violence"
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, of "stoking violence" and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and told Michiganders "you deserve better." The two faced each other in their final debate before the...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
Top Republican blocks Biden’s ‘China House’
Sen. James Risch’s spokesperson says the plan ‘appears to be a bureaucratic power grab.’
Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District
Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Barbara Kirkmeyer to represent Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “As a...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat
Politico cites a source close to Cheney who pinned the endorsement to the fact that Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin's Republican challenger "is an election denier" Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney endorsed a Democrat for the first time on Thursday, throwing her support behind Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the race for representative of Michigan's 7th Congressional District — a race that appears to be a toss-up at this point. The Associated Press reports that Cheney will join the Democrat for a campaign event in Michigan on Tuesday. "I'm proud...
GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Republican mayor of Wenatchee, a small city in central Washington’s orchard country, didn’t support Democrat Kim Schrier when she was first elected to Congress in 2018. Since then, though, he’s been impressed. Schrier helped Wenatchee score major federal money for a new...
Midterm shock: Cook moves Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to "tossup"
Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, this morning moved the re-election race of House Democrats' campaign kingmaker — DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney of New York — to a toss-up. Why it matters: It’s a sign of how big the GOP...
californiaglobe.com
Brian Maryott Could Overtake Rep. Mike Levin In 49th District House Race
Multiple House race prediction sites on Wednesday improved the odds that former San Juan Capistrano Mayor and City Councilman Brian Maryott could overtake Congressman Mike Levin (D-CA) in the upcoming 49th District House race. Despite being close early this summer in polls, Maryott proceeded to fall against Levin as the...
Washington Examiner
Biden goes on offense against Republicans on economy in final campaign push
President Joe Biden is sharpening his economic message in the final two weeks of midterm campaigning, aggressively targeting Republicans as threats to economic security at both the individual and societal levels. Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to promote manufacturing but spent much of his speech...
Watch Detroit ‘Aunties’ Flirt With ‘Fine’ Obama At Democrats Rally: ‘I’m Not Gonna Tell Michelle’
A video shows a group of "aunties" openly flirting with "fine" former President Barack Obama at a rally for Michigan Democrats in Detroit. The post Watch Detroit ‘Aunties’ Flirt With ‘Fine’ Obama At Democrats Rally: ‘I’m Not Gonna Tell Michelle’ appeared first on NewsOne.
