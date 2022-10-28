Read full article on original website
U.S. Chamber Endorses Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District
Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Barbara Kirkmeyer to represent Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “As a...
