NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its Q3-2022 results, with the industrial REIT's performance coming in very strong, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. The company is set to end the year with record top and bottom line numbers, which, combined with its overall qualities and the stock's corrected valuation, comprises what appears to be a fruitful investment case. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.
NASDAQ
Should Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/13/2020. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $751.77 million, making it...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ100Technology Sector ETF (QTEC)?
Launched on 04/19/2006, the First Trust NASDAQ100Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their...
NASDAQ
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
There's just something comforting about a stock that pays you to own it. That's especially the case amid the current overall stock market volatility. I'm talking, of course, about dividend stocks. Well over 4,000 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. But some are better than others. Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in November.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
NASDAQ
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case. Stryker reported earnings of $2.12 a share in Q3, down 3.6% year-over-year. Further, it...
NASDAQ
3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency took the market by storm last year, but in 2022, crypto performance has been more than underwhelming. Bitcoin, still the largest of any crypto, is down 56% year to date, and Ethereum has fallen 58%. In addition to the bubble bursting in crypto, the blockchain-based currencies have yet to provide significant functionality in the world. Perhaps the biggest spectacle to come out of cryptocurrencies so far is the non-fungible token (NFT), but those have proven to be a bubble as well.
NASDAQ
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Uber Rides Higher, but Here's Tuesday's Big Stock Winner
The stock market has been increasingly turbulent in recent weeks, and investors are hopeful that an old seasonal adage will prove to be a turning point in the current bear market. With the historically crash-prone October now over, market participants often hope for an end-of-year rally. The first trading session of November looked as though it might make good on that promise, with stock index futures up as much as 1.5% an hour before Wall Street opened for trading.
NASDAQ
Why TAL Education Group Stock Blasted Higher Today
The trading week started out very well for the rather volatile Chinese stock TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). The company's shares zoomed nearly 8% higher on the day, following a pair of recommendation upgrades from two different analysts. So what. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Lucy Yu ticked up...
NASDAQ
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE): A Worthwhile, High-Yield REIT
While most real estate-related stocks and shares of REITs have declined notably over the past year in the face of rising interest rates, some have held their ground relatively well. One such REIT is Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE), whose qualities have led to shares trading relatively flat since...
NASDAQ
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
