Oregon high school football 2022 state tournament brackets
Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school football state tournaments. The final week has come and gone in Oregon high school football and with it comes state brackets. New this year in Class 6A is the split of the 32 teams into two, 16-team brackets. The top half will play for the state title, the others compete for the Columbia Cup. 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A 8-man have officially finalized their rankings, the rest of the brackets seen here are projections based off of the latest OSAA rankings. You can see the...
Football: Complete brackets for the Class 6A state tournament and the inaugural Columbia Cup
The playoffs are almost here, and the 2022 bracket for Class 6A is looking a little bit different. The state tournament has been split into two, with one 16-team bracket competing for the Class 6A state championship and one 16-team bracket playing for the new Columbia Cup. All first round...
Oregon high school volleyball playoffs: 2nd-year Nelson knocks out reigning champion West Linn; other Day 2 highlights; vote for Saturday’s top star
By René Ferrán The Oregon high school volleyball playoffs continued Saturday. Here are some of the highlights and top performers from the second day of matches. Don't see any details for your team's match? Email some notes and/or stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. — The ...
Oregon high school boys soccer playoffs: Highlights from Day 1; vote for Saturday’s top star
By René Ferrán The Oregon high school boys soccer playoffs opened this weekend with first-round action in 6A and 3A/2A/1A. Here are some of the highlights and top performers from the first day of matches. Don't see any details for your team's match? Email some notes and/or stats to ...
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
KCBY
OSAA Volleyball State Championship brackets set
EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA Volleyball State Tournaments begin on Friday, Nov. 4. The 6A & 5A championships take place at Forest Grove High School. The 4A & 3A championships take place at Springfield High School. The 2A & 1A championships take place at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball roundup: South Albany wins first-round match in 5A state playoffs
South Albany High defeated Ridgeview in straight sets Saturday in a first-round match in the 5A state volleyball playoffs. Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 for the RedHawks. South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman said this is the first time in over 20 years that South Albany has advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Herald and News
Prep volleyball: Mazama qualifies for state tournament for first time
The Mazama High volleyball team is finally headed to state. Ella Baley had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces as the sixth-seeded Vikings swept visiting North Bend 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A state play-in match at Valhalla Court.
No. 2 West Linn girls soccer blasts No. 31 Southridge for 5-0 win
Freshman sisters Caitlyn and Kylee Schreck each scored for the Lions in their first-ever high school playoff match. West Linn was on a mission in its first-round match on Saturday, Oct. 29. After going undefeated during the regular season, the Lions (11-0-3, 4-0-2) earned the No. 2 seed in the OSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship tournament. On Saturday night, they hosted No. 31 Southridge (4-8-3, 1-5-0) and cruised to a 5-0 win behind goals from four different players, including freshman sisters Caitlyn and Kylee Schreck. Caitlyn Schreck scored first for the Lions in the 16th minute, and then a...
North Marion dominates Klamath Union 6-0 to make playoffs
A lopsided win for the Huskies punched their ticket to the first round where they will meet up with team Marist Catholic After finishing third in the Oregon West Conference, North Marion boys soccer wound up facing off against Klamath Union on Oct. 29. The Huskies dominated the encounter, winning a lopsided 6-0 result over the Pelicans at Canby High School. North Marion was all over the Klamath Falls squad from the off, gathering four goals in the first 40 minutes of play thanks to efforts senior Alexander Perez Hernandez, junior Will Orr, senior Cole Boughal, as well as a...
