Warren, MI

wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary

Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Is ...

Before he suffered two collapsed lungs. Before he had a portion of one of his lungs removed. And long before hospital confinement prevented him from being with his family for Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2020, Chris Johnson spent most of his childhood on Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side, where he began to establish an intimate relationship with his community.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town

In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
WYANDOTTE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

One-On-One w/ Detroit TV Anchor Evrod Cassimy

DETROIT — Evrod Cassimy has been on Detroit airwaves for nine years and recently announced he’ll be departing for WDIV-TV Local 4. The morning news anchor plans to return to his hometown of Chicago with his family in November. “I’m going to miss the people here in Detroit,”...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan, Michigan State Football: Latest on the Postgame Scuffle

Michigan’s defense came on strong in the second half of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on Saturday (Oct. 29), while Michigan State’s offense had a difficult time getting any points on the board, and the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 at Michigan Stadium. Following the game, things...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
DETROIT, MI

