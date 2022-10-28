Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
Happi
AI and AR Beauty Company Perfect Corp Trades on NYSE
Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), the beauty industry AI and AR provider, is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PERF. Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PAQC; "Provident"), a special purpose acquisition company, is trading under the symbol PERF WS. "We are thrilled to continue Perfect’s evolution,...
msn.com
Self-driving truck startup TuSimple fires its CEO over improper ties to a Chinese firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
ffnews.com
Glia and Finastra to Accelerate Transition from Phone-First to Digital-First Customer Service for Financial Institutions
Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has teamed up with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to help financial institutions to improve the digital customer experience. Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app.
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight, Transplace now 1 operation with a wall on proprietary data
The merger between Uber Freight and Transplace was made final months ago. The more practical amalgamation of the companies — combining their offerings on one platform — now has been completed as well. The Transplace name will be less prominent as a result. As Frank McGuigan, the president...
bitcoinist.com
Simplex’ Nimrod Lehavi Joins Locus Chain as Advisor
Nimrod Lehavi, founder and Former CEO of Simplex, an EU-licensed financial institution that provides crypto service with fiat payment infrastructure, joined the “Locus Chain” project as an advisor. Expectations for positive synergy between high-performance public blockchain Locus Chainbased NFT games and metaverse platforms and Nimrod Lehavi. Bloom Technology,...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Fallen Shares of Brokerage
Throughout this year’s stumble in the stock market, famed money manager Cathie Wood, has both bought and sold young technology stocks, which are her staple. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management repeated this pattern Friday. All the valuations below are as of Friday’s close, and all the trades...
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
technode.global
Singapore's Alta acquires private digital securities exchange Hg Exchange
Singapore-based digital marketplace for alternative investments Alta (previously known as Fundnel) announced Monday the acquisition of the leading private digital securities exchange Hg Exchange (HGX). Alta said in a statement the acquisition will enable the firm to support the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets, creating an end-to-end solution...
Compucom Named Leader in 2022 ISG Future of Work – Services and Solutions U.S. Report
FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Compucom, a leading managed IT services provider, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work - Services and Solutions report. The report highlights Compucom’s category leadership, due to its experience-focused services portfolio, analytics-driven mindset and device management capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005569/en/ The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across five quadrants. Compucom has been recognized as a leader in the Managed Workplace Services — End User Technology — Midmarket quadrant. (Graphic: Business Wire)
blockworks.co
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq Say Institutions Want TradFi To Handle Their Crypto
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq and State Street want Wall Street to come to them for crypto custody. Institutional investors are looking for familiar names to provide their crypto services, and Wall Street is delivering. BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank and one of the more crypto-friendly institutions, said earlier this month that...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Venture Capital investing in FemTech with Fusion Fund – Ep 185
Venture Capital investing in FemTech with Fusion Fund – Ep 185. Lu Zhang is the Founder and Managing Partner of Fusion Fund, a renowned Silicon Valley based investor, a serial entrepreneur, and a Stanford Engineering alumna. Lu was recently selected as one of the Best 25 Female Early-stage Investors by Business Insider (2021). As one of the top female investors in America, Lu’s story was a case study of the UN Women Leaders in Action series, she was a World Economic Forum – Young Global Leader (Class of 2018), as well as the Featured Honoree in VC of Forbes 30 Under 30 (2017). Prior to starting Fusion Fund, she was the Founder and CEO of a medical device company focused on non-invasive technology for the early diagnosis of Type II diabetes. Lu is a frequent speaker at tech events and conferences and also serves as a mentor and advisor to several tech innovation programs in Silicon Valley. Lu is the board member and chairman of the Youth Council of Future Forum and Future Science Award.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Self-Driving Startup Argo AI Is Shutting Down
When the news broke yesterday that Ford-backed self-driving startup Argo AI would be closing its doors, it was a major shock. That’s partly because it felt so sudden but also because, at the time, we had no information on exactly why that decision had been made. However, after Ford’s Q3 earnings call, we have a much better understanding of the automaker’s thinking.
cryptoslate.com
MasterBlox and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership to Accelerate Growth of Web3
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Oeiras, Portugal, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire — MasterBlox foundation and Chainlink Labs are partnering up to support the next generation of...
US News and World Report
Blackstone to Take Control of Emerson's Climate Tech in $14 Billion Deal
(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc in a deal that values the business at $14 billion, as the U.S. industrial firm pivots to supplying to a booming automation market. The company will receive an upfront payment of about...
financefeeds.com
Nasdaq launches custom service to design and set up equity baskets
“To build onto this momentum, we also aim to in the near future launch a solution enabling investors to create a forward contract on customized baskets as an alternative to OTC equity swaps.”. Nasdaq has launched Nasdaq Custom Basket Calculation Service (CBCS), which allows clients to design and set up...
SurePoint Technologies Appoints Mike Suchsland as Interim CEO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- SurePoint Technologies (“SurePoint” or “the Company”), a leading cloud provider of client relationship, financial and practice management solutions to law firms, announced today that it has appointed Mike Suchsland, a member of the SurePoint Board of Directors and a veteran of the legal technology industry, as interim CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005669/en/ Mike Suchsland, Interim CEO, SurePoint Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Camelot 3PL Software Recognized in Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers of 2022
Editors Award Camelot 3PL Software for Leadership in Providing Solutions for Today’s Fast-Changing 3PL Industry. For the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Camelot 3PL Software was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead. Camelot excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers’ need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Camelot for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
