NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Goldman Sachs Adds Another Fed Rate Hike to Its Forecast
Some economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to soon pivot away from its interest-rate-increase campaign, as they anticipate inflation will recede and the economy will slump. But Goldman Sachs economists feel otherwise. They just added an additional rate hike to their forecast – a 25-basis point (0.25 percentage point)...
Earnings Preview: Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust AKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Cedar Fair's Limited Near/ Medium-Term Catalysts Prompt Downgrade, 43% Price Target Cut By Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken downgraded Cedar Fair L.P. FUN from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $74 to $42. The analyst has downgraded Cedar as he thinks street numbers for FY23 imply somewhat aggressive growth assumptions in this environment, and as a result, he doesn’t see a catalyst path for any multiple expansions.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
tipranks.com
AbbVie raises quarterly dividend 5% to $1.48 from $1.41 per share
Beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. This reflects an increase of approximately 5%, continuing AbbVie’s strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week
US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
tipranks.com
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Posts High Q3-2022 EPS Growth, Increases Dividend
Imperial Oil shares gained on Friday following upbeat Q3 results, a raised production outlook, and a 29.4% increase in its dividend. Imperial Oil (NYSE Arca: IMO) (TSE: IMO) shares jumped almost 10% on October 28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3-2022 results, smashing both earnings and revenue estimates. Investors cheered the raised production outlook as well the dividend hike.
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs Boosts Rate Outlook to 5%
Federal Reserve policymakers will hold a two-day meeting this week, with an announcement on their latest monetary policy decision expected on Wednesday. Economists widely anticipate another interest rate hike by 75 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.75% to 4%. Goldman Sachs economists said they expected the central...
Benzinga
Regional Management's Earnings Outlook
Regional Management RM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Regional Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Regional Management bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ON Semiconductor's Debt Overview
Shares of ON Semiconductor Inc. ON moved lower by 7.61% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt ON Semiconductor has. ON Semiconductor's Debt. According to the ON Semiconductor's most recent financial statement as reported on October 31,...
waste360.com
A Recession is Coming in 2023: Stifel's Michael E. Hoffman Talks Inflation
As banks across the globe hike interest rates, the world is preparing for an impending global recession anticipated in mid 2023. The trajectory of central banks raising interest rates along with fiscal policy "may not be sufficient" to push global inflation to levels before the pandemic, according to a recent report from The World Bank.
A Preview Of Unitil's Earnings
Unitil UTL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Unitil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Unitil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal...
