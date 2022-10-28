ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
invezz.com

Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it

Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Adds Another Fed Rate Hike to Its Forecast

Some economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to soon pivot away from its interest-rate-increase campaign, as they anticipate inflation will recede and the economy will slump. But Goldman Sachs economists feel otherwise. They just added an additional rate hike to their forecast – a 25-basis point (0.25 percentage point)...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust AKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
tipranks.com

AbbVie raises quarterly dividend 5% to $1.48 from $1.41 per share

Beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. This reflects an increase of approximately 5%, continuing AbbVie’s strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Markets Insider

US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week

US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
tipranks.com

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Posts High Q3-2022 EPS Growth, Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil shares gained on Friday following upbeat Q3 results, a raised production outlook, and a 29.4% increase in its dividend. Imperial Oil (NYSE Arca: IMO) (TSE: IMO) shares jumped almost 10% on October 28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3-2022 results, smashing both earnings and revenue estimates. Investors cheered the raised production outlook as well the dividend hike.
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs Boosts Rate Outlook to 5%

Federal Reserve policymakers will hold a two-day meeting this week, with an announcement on their latest monetary policy decision expected on Wednesday. Economists widely anticipate another interest rate hike by 75 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.75% to 4%. Goldman Sachs economists said they expected the central...
Benzinga

Regional Management's Earnings Outlook

Regional Management RM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Regional Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Regional Management bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

ON Semiconductor's Debt Overview

Shares of ON Semiconductor Inc. ON moved lower by 7.61% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt ON Semiconductor has. ON Semiconductor's Debt. According to the ON Semiconductor's most recent financial statement as reported on October 31,...
waste360.com

A Recession is Coming in 2023: Stifel's Michael E. Hoffman Talks Inflation

As banks across the globe hike interest rates, the world is preparing for an impending global recession anticipated in mid 2023. The trajectory of central banks raising interest rates along with fiscal policy "may not be sufficient" to push global inflation to levels before the pandemic, according to a recent report from The World Bank.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Unitil's Earnings

Unitil UTL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Unitil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Unitil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy