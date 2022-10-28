Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Simplex’ Nimrod Lehavi Joins Locus Chain as Advisor
Nimrod Lehavi, founder and Former CEO of Simplex, an EU-licensed financial institution that provides crypto service with fiat payment infrastructure, joined the “Locus Chain” project as an advisor. Expectations for positive synergy between high-performance public blockchain Locus Chainbased NFT games and metaverse platforms and Nimrod Lehavi. Bloom Technology,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Venture Capital investing in FemTech with Fusion Fund – Ep 185
Venture Capital investing in FemTech with Fusion Fund – Ep 185. Lu Zhang is the Founder and Managing Partner of Fusion Fund, a renowned Silicon Valley based investor, a serial entrepreneur, and a Stanford Engineering alumna. Lu was recently selected as one of the Best 25 Female Early-stage Investors by Business Insider (2021). As one of the top female investors in America, Lu’s story was a case study of the UN Women Leaders in Action series, she was a World Economic Forum – Young Global Leader (Class of 2018), as well as the Featured Honoree in VC of Forbes 30 Under 30 (2017). Prior to starting Fusion Fund, she was the Founder and CEO of a medical device company focused on non-invasive technology for the early diagnosis of Type II diabetes. Lu is a frequent speaker at tech events and conferences and also serves as a mentor and advisor to several tech innovation programs in Silicon Valley. Lu is the board member and chairman of the Youth Council of Future Forum and Future Science Award.
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: BitMEX Appoints CFO as Interim CEO
Former executive at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters joins digital asset liquidity aggregator. Alexander Hoeptner, the CEO of crypto futures exchange BitMEX, suddenly stepped down from the role, which he had held since January 2021 — as the company tapped Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lutz as its interim chief executive. Lutz...
technode.global
Singapore's Alta acquires private digital securities exchange Hg Exchange
Singapore-based digital marketplace for alternative investments Alta (previously known as Fundnel) announced Monday the acquisition of the leading private digital securities exchange Hg Exchange (HGX). Alta said in a statement the acquisition will enable the firm to support the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets, creating an end-to-end solution...
ffnews.com
Bahrain attracts US$72.7 million worth of investment in financial services
Bahrain’s investment promotion agency, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), announced its participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival (2-4 November) with the aim to support fintech and financial services companies tap into MENA market through Bahrain. During the first three quarters of 2022, Bahrain EDB has supported nine...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Fallen Shares of Brokerage
Throughout this year’s stumble in the stock market, famed money manager Cathie Wood, has both bought and sold young technology stocks, which are her staple. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management repeated this pattern Friday. All the valuations below are as of Friday’s close, and all the trades...
blockworks.co
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq Say Institutions Want TradFi To Handle Their Crypto
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq and State Street want Wall Street to come to them for crypto custody. Institutional investors are looking for familiar names to provide their crypto services, and Wall Street is delivering. BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank and one of the more crypto-friendly institutions, said earlier this month that...
Crypto c-suits feature some high-profile departures, but trends show an evolving industry
Despite some high-profile departures in crypto, executive turnover there is not much different than other industries, according to data from an international executive search firm. The big picture: Where some former executives go next, however, represents how the crypto industry as evolved, with abounding opportunities in Washington and in more...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
TechCrunch
TuSimple CEO and co-founder fired by board over ties to Chinese startup Hydron
The firing came a day after The Wall Street Journal published a report citing unnamed sources that TuSimple was facing concurrent probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). The investigation is apparently focused on TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron, a hydrogen-powered trucking company led by TuSimple co-founder Chen and backed by Chinese investors. Hydron’s website lists its headquarters as Canada. It is incorporated in China, Hong Kong and Delaware.
Autonomous truck company TuSimple axes CEO over ties to China
TuSimple in a filing with the SEC said it uncovered an improper relationship between employees and China-based truck company Hydron.
financefeeds.com
Nasdaq launches custom service to design and set up equity baskets
“To build onto this momentum, we also aim to in the near future launch a solution enabling investors to create a forward contract on customized baskets as an alternative to OTC equity swaps.”. Nasdaq has launched Nasdaq Custom Basket Calculation Service (CBCS), which allows clients to design and set up...
moneytalksnews.com
What Is Socially Responsible Investing?
Editor's Note: This story comes from Wealthramp. When you decide to make a stock investment, do you care if your money is invested in stocks that are considered socially responsible?. Do factors such as how the company treats its employees or its use of toxic chemicals in manufacturing influence your...
Cazoo sells its Italian operations to Aramis Group
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- As part of Cazoo Group Ltd’s (NYSE: CZOO) strategic review of its European business, Aramis Group SA (“Aramis Group”) and Cazoo Holdings Limited have reached an agreement for Aramis Group to acquire 100% of the capital and voting rights of Cazoo Trading Italy S.p.A. (“the Company”), which will be rebranded with immediate effect to brumbrum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005459/en/ Cazoo single car transporter (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
METROPOLY: Revolutionizing Investments in Real Estate with Crypto
METROPOLY will disrupt and revolutionize the real estate market and make it possible for anyone to fractionally buy, sell, and invest in real estate assets such as apartments, single and multi-family houses, penthouses, and villas in popular cities and desirable areas across the globe in a completely decentralized way for as little as $100.
Weak Pound Makes UK Tech Investment Bargain for Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are emerging as major centers of economic gravity whose movements affect the entire world, so when one of them indicates an interest in capitalizing on the weak pound to snap up U.K. tech companies, it may likely point to a wider trend.
Perfect Corp. Debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today became a publicly listed company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants listed under the ticker symbols “PERF” and “PERF WS”, respectively. Alice Chang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect, together with Perfect’s senior management team, rang the bell to open the first trading day of Perfect’s shares and warrants at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, October 31, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005599/en/ Perfect Corp., a Leading AR and AI SaaS Solution Provider in the Beauty and Fashion Industries, Today Becomes a Publicly Listed Company Trading on the NYSE (Photo: Business Wire)
SurePoint Technologies Appoints Mike Suchsland as Interim CEO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- SurePoint Technologies (“SurePoint” or “the Company”), a leading cloud provider of client relationship, financial and practice management solutions to law firms, announced today that it has appointed Mike Suchsland, a member of the SurePoint Board of Directors and a veteran of the legal technology industry, as interim CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005669/en/ Mike Suchsland, Interim CEO, SurePoint Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Contrast Security Co-Founder and CTO Jeff Williams Recognized Top Cybersecurity Influencer
Contrast Security (Contrast), a world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Williams has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List for his efforts to improve the security of the world’s software for more than 25 years.
Beauty Tech Company Perfect Corp. Goes Public
Perfect Corp., which develops virtual try-on apps for the beauty industry, is officially a public company. The AR player made its debut Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “PERF” after going public through Provident Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company commonly referred to as a SPAC. They act as a shell company that investors pour money into via an initial public offering and those funds are then used to acquire a company that will inherit its stock exchange listing minus the traditional time-consuming IPO process.More from WWDChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere WatchHow Ana...
