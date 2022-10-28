ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m.     Game […]
WISCONSIN STATE
gopios.com

Carroll finishes 2-1 at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Carroll University women's volleyball team posted a 1-1 record on the final day of the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational on Saturday, sweeping Mount Mary University in the opener 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 but losing the finale to No. 12-ranked University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 25-10, 25-15, 25-18. It was the final competition of the season for Carroll, which finished 2-1 in the two-day invitational (including two victories by sweep).
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Carroll women showcase talent, depth and balance in memorable home opener

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Carroll University women's swimming and diving team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 107-82 in a nonconference dual meet at Van Male Natatorium on Saturday. It was the home opener and first official competition in the newly renovated, refurbished pool facility for Carroll, which improved to 1-1...
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Carroll men fall in home opener

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Carroll University men's swimming and diving team lost to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 128-56 in a nonconference dual meet at Van Male Natatorium on Saturday. It was the home opener and first official competition in the newly renovated pool for Carroll, which dropped to 0-2 overall...
WAUKESHA, WI
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf

Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
BETTENDORF, IA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI

October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
WEST BEND, WI
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
GENESEO, IL
KCRG.com

Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy