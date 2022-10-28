The Best 2022 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

We look forward to our favorite celebrities dressing up for our favorite spooky holiday every year. Halloween brings out the creativity in us all, and this year we anticipate the 2022 Celebrity Halloween costumes will reach a new level of awesome.

While we’re only days away from the actual holiday, this weekend will be full of celebrity Halloween costumes as they prepare for the big she-bah on Monday. Kim Kardashian already dressed her children North , Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West as musical icons Aaliyah, Easy E, Sade, and Snoop Dogg. While Niecy Nash and her boo Jessica Betts channeled Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Met Gala .

Our favorite costumes of all time include Beyonce bringing her best Toni Braxton , Ciara and Russell Wilson giving us Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson, Tamron Hall nailing her Cardi B costume, and more. And Kris Jenner is reminiscing on her costume from two years ago, proving they’re also excited for the holiday.

We eagerly anticipate what Halloween heavy hitters Heidi Klum, Ciara, Tamron Hall, Beyonce, and more, have in store for the festivities.

Keep scrolling to see all the 2022 Celebrity Halloween costumes.

1. Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts dressed up like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Met Gala.

2. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian dressed her children up as musical icons for Halloween. The adorable kids channeled Aaliyah, Sade, Easy E, and Snoop.

3. Hazel E

Reality TV star Hazel E dressed up like Pennywise.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo plays too much dressing up like Chrisean Rock for Halloween with the missing tooth and neck tattoo.