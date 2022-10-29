Read full article on original website
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central
NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
Numerous 'little things' added up to Science Hill win
What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contortion falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to victory, Region 1-6A crown
The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in...
Hilltoppers shock D-B with late drive to win region title
Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur is increased. Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
ETSU's Watts SoCon cross country coach of the year
East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina. ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an...
Photo gallery: D-B at Science Hill football
Another gridiron showdown between arch rivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill lived up to its billing Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers scored with less than a minute left to claim a 34-32 win and the Region 1-6A championship.
Wofford scores last-minute touchdown to win shootout over ETSU
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — On a day when the teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense, Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor intercepted a pass by East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell to set up a game-winning score in a battle of two teams desperately needing a Southern Conference victory. His...
Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
Oliver hopes to take advantage of ETSU’s depth
Desmond Oliver has a full roster and the East Tennessee State basketball coach plans to take full advantage of it. Last season, the Bucs finished with a rotation of just six players because of injuries, defections and the coaching staff not trusting some players to give them meaningful minutes. It added up to a disastrous end to a 15-17 season.
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City
Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 31
Oct. 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Oct. 30, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams have returned from Cincinnati where they have been the past few months.”
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
Tennessee, Ohio St. tied at No. 2; Georgia next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the AP’s top two teams and third straight involving South- eastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Vols have ever played in a 1 vs. 2 game in the regular season.
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night’s Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill High School was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill’s large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
Teacher Spotlight falls on D-B EXCEL's Erica Gardner
KINGSPORT — A local math teacher and coach of an award-winning underwater robotics team is in this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Last Cruise-in of the year was big success for Carter County Car Club
ELIZABETHTON — East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk-or-treat with its last cruise-in of the season. It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was gorgeous,...
Award-winning author Silas House to talk at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is partnering with Atlas Books to hold an author talk with award-winning novelist Silas House. House will speak at the library on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
