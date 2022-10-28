Read full article on original website
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?
It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
Mei is the third hero to be disabled in Overwatch 2 for bug fixes
Mei has been temporarily removed from Overwatch 2 to fix a bug involving her Ice Wall ability. In a tweet published by the official Blizzard Entertainment customer service Twitter account today, the developer shared that the bug allows players to “reach unintended locations” when using Mei’s Ice Wall. The team is working on a fix and plans to add Mei back to the playable roster during the next patch, which is scheduled for Nov. 15. At time of writing, Mei is unavailable in all modes, including Quick Play and Competitive, and she can’t be viewed in the Hero Gallery.
Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2
Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
Asmongold defends Overwatch 2 skin costs, claims complaints ‘completely overblown’
One of the biggest talking points about Overwatch 2 has been how much skins and cosmetics cost. Some players have even accused Blizzard of breaking the law for the way they’ve marketed them. Asmongold has been one of the company’s biggest critics over the years. He’s come after them...
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
How to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2
New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into. The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct....
What are Account Levels in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now, drawing in players with each new season of content. After the most recent update, players have started being able to earn the Chrome Punk cosmetic set through quests. To complete these quests, players will need to earn 50 Account Levels to get the new skin.
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
How TFT Hero Augments work in Set 8
Riot Games has transformed Augments into the main mechanic within Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, powering up individual champions. Augments first appeared in Set Six and continued into Set Seven. With the release of Set Eight Monsters Attack!, Augments will become a permanent mechanic within TFT. Primary mechanics may change with each Set and Mid-Set, as will Augments. And each new TFT set going forward will always have Augments that complement or work directly with the main mechanic.
Best equipment in CoD: Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the best aimers and the smartest objective players usually come out on top. But as your SBMM rating continues to adjust and you get placed in lobbies against players of similar skill, you’ll need every advantage to come out ahead. This...
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
Broken Moon’s zip rails aim to ‘soften’ one of the Apex Legends community’s biggest concerns
The Apex Legends developers at Respawn have been very consistent when talking about their new map, Broken Moon, and the new zip rail system embedded within it. The team wanted to shake up the normal flow of Apex matches, whether that be pouring a bit of cold water on one huge centralized hot drop spot or having a lot of teams landing on the edge of the map and routinely moving toward the middle along familiar routes.
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.21
Though it’s a relatively minor patch with small fixes and adjustments to a handful of champions prior to the 2023 preseason later this year, League of Legends Patch 12.21 marks the release of K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. As for general balance adjustments, three champions are getting nerfed:...
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.
Respawn confirms Apex Legends’ first Sticker set will not be in loot boxes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has shared that the first set of Stickers, season 15’s new cosmetic, will not be available in the general loot pool. The developer shared the information near the start of its blog post on season 15’s patch notes earlier today. The description under the Stickers header reveals, in part, that 20 new epic-rarity stickers will be available as part of Sticker Pack Series 001. This bundle will only be available in the in-game Store between Nov. 1, when the season starts, and Nov. 22. It will “not be available in the general loot pool,” according to Respawn. All players will receive the Shattered and Deathbox stickers for free simply for playing the game during Eclipse.
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
The 7 most urgent issues Modern Warfare 2 needs fixed in its first big post-launch update
Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been a commercial success, albeit unceremonious due to a myriad of problems plaguing the new Call of Duty title. Infinity Ward has been eerily silent on a number of glaring issues in MW2 at launch. Thus, many fans can only hope that the team is heads down working hard on a large update that will fix some pretty brutal problems that the game is facing after launch.
