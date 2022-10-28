Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has shared that the first set of Stickers, season 15’s new cosmetic, will not be available in the general loot pool. The developer shared the information near the start of its blog post on season 15’s patch notes earlier today. The description under the Stickers header reveals, in part, that 20 new epic-rarity stickers will be available as part of Sticker Pack Series 001. This bundle will only be available in the in-game Store between Nov. 1, when the season starts, and Nov. 22. It will “not be available in the general loot pool,” according to Respawn. All players will receive the Shattered and Deathbox stickers for free simply for playing the game during Eclipse.

