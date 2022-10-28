Read full article on original website
Havenly Brings Interior Design to the Masses—But Is It Worth The Cost?
Redesigning a space can be a big job. Seemingly simple tasks like choosing a new paint color or area rug can become overwhelming in the context of a whole room overhaul, especially for those who don’t have a keen eye for design. And hiring an interior designer can be daunting—not to mention expensive. But sometimes, rooms are just begging for a refresh.
Solved! Do Fake Plants Really Provide the Same Health Benefits as Living Plants?
Q: Taking care of real plants can be hard work, so I’m considering artificial plants instead. But will I lose the health benefits of greenery if I choose to decorate my home with fake plants?. A: Including house plants in interior design not only provides an attractive and welcoming...
Solved! How to Use Your Home’s Solar Panels to Charge Your Electric Car
How exactly do solar panels work with the electric grid to charge my electric car?. A: Let’s start with the basics. Most homes, as we know, are powered by the electric grid, and that electricity use is billed to us through our local utility or energy company. Solar panels, on the other hand, enable a home to use the energy the panels produce instead of having to purchase energy from the grid. Can we use energy gathered from solar panels to charge an electric vehicle (EV)? Yes. Energy gathered from solar panels can be used to charge your EV the same way it’s used to power the lights in your home. If the panels do not produce enough energy for charging an EV and the household needs combined, you can draw additional electricity from the grid.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Subfloor?
Subfloors are boards installed a layer or two below floors to provide support. Over time, they can become loose, causing squeaky floors, or warp and degrade from water damage. For homes where this is the case, the subfloors likely need to be replaced. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the cost to replace a subfloor ranges from $428 to $2,978, with a national average of $572.
Solved! Who Do You Hire to Remodel a House? 4 Pros to Consider
Q: I’ve been in my house for a couple of decades, and I think it’s time I did a large-scale remodel. But with such a big project, I have no idea who to call first to do the work. Who do you hire to remodel a house?. A:...
How to Use a MIG Welder
MIG welding is extremely popular with both beginners and professionals. It is undoubtedly the easiest to learn of the four main types of welding, and it can produce clean, strong welds in a variety of different metals. MIG—which stands for Metal Inert Gas and is also known as Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)—is often confused with TIG welding, though the two are actually quite different.
The Best Interior Design Apps, Tools, and Software of 2022
On home design makeover TV shows, “the big reveal” is always the most anticipated part to see how a space gets transformed. But there’s a way to skip to the end before even beginning with the next house project. The best interior design apps, tools, and software allow users to view the big picture before they do any heavy lifting or spending. That’s right—no need to haul furniture around a room or purchase pricey items that may cause regret later. Instead, users can drag and drop furniture and accessories using special software, swap out wall colors or artwork, or tweak floor plans to get a realistic visualization before committing.
