Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
AOL Corp
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
AOL Corp
Mark Meadows loses federal case in fight over House Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON – A federal judge has thrown out former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ challenge to a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Meadows initially cooperated with the committee by providing 1,000 emails and 2,300 text messages about the...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
AOL Corp
True the Vote leaders jailed after being found in contempt
(Reuters) - Two leaders of a Texas nonprofit with a history of spreading false claims about voter fraud were jailed on Monday for not complying with a judge's order to identify a person behind data at the heart of their claims of a conspiracy involving China. U.S. District Judge Kenneth...
AOL Corp
Trump Organization criminal trial put on hold after witness tests positive for Covid
The criminal trial focused on the Trump Organization was delayed until next week after a witness tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Jeffrey McConney, the senior vice president and controller at the company, tested positive shortly after he testified that former President Donald Trump had been aware of some off-the-books payments to longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who is on paid leave from the organization.
AOL Corp
Nancy Pelosi's first comments since attack on her husband
WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday night shared her first public comments since "a violent man" broke into her San Francisco home and "brutally attacked" her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi. In a letter to colleagues, she confirmed the attacker demanded to confront her during the attack. Pelosi...
AOL Corp
These five races will determine the Senate majority
The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame with only a week to go until voters head to the polls. Republicans, needing to net only one seat, are knocking on the door as the national environment moves increasingly in their direction and some surveys show them in the lead in both Georgia and Nevada. According to FiveThirtyEight’s latest projections, the fight for the majority is a “dead heat,” turning the final days into an all-out sprint to get voters out to the polls.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, tweets unfounded anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, tweeted and deleted an unfounded anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory Sunday morning about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband from a website that has a history of publishing false information. Musk responded to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she tweeted out...
AOL Corp
'Greed and cheating': Prosecutor outlines tax fraud allegations against Trump Organization
Opening arguments began Monday in the high-profile criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, the former president's family-run company that helped make him a household name. “This case is about greed and cheating,” prosecutor Susan Hoffinger told jurors in her opening statement on what she alleged was a "clever...
AOL Corp
Op-Ed: If democracy is a corrupt 'Western' concept, why does Putin pretend his actions in Ukraine are democratic?
Vladimir Putin is a murderer and tyrant. He’s also a hypocrite. “It is no coincidence that the West claims that it is its culture and worldview that should be universal,” Putin explained last week at a pro-Putin Moscow think tank, the Valdai Discussion Club. His remarks echoed previous statements of his worldview, which many of his apologists — at home and abroad — take to be a very serious thing.
AOL Corp
Column: Biden has done better than most voters think
Voters are poised to give President Biden one thumbs-down in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and maybe two. Democrats seem likely to lose control of the House of Representatives, with maybe 50-50 odds of losing the Senate, as well. The main reason is no secret: Inflation. Gasoline prices have retreated...
AOL Corp
Former N.Y. Post employee apologizes for racist posting spree
The former New York Post employee who hijacked the outlet’s content management system and Twitter account to post a series of racist and sexist headlines last week has apologized for his actions. “I deserved to get fired for a very volatile, irresponsible, and disgusting action and an utmost betrayal of the New York Post,” Miguel Gonzalez told the Daily Beast, revealing his identity to the outlet and public.
South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals. The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to...
AOL Corp
Suspect in Pelosi attack arraigned on state charges, including attempted murder
The man accused of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her 82-year-old husband, Paul, with a hammer was arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment of an elder. Appearing in a San Francisco courtroom for the...
