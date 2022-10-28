Read full article on original website
There seems to have been a lot of criticism of the show recently e.g. doesn't have the usual sparkle, not enough ballroom etc., so I thought it would be nice to have a thread about the positive aspects of the show. I love Hamza and Jowita's partnership. I like both...
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes
Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'
Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons
After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style
Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Three months after “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal died at the age of 41, new details have been released about his death. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office told Page Six that he died from “acute combined drug toxicity.”
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
digitalspy.com
The Voice UK 2022 - Finale - October 29 - 8pm - ITV1
And so we reach the end of the road for this not so live series. Who wins, THE AUDIENCE decides. Disappointing we are not getting a say in who wins, and that we haven't had the Battles and Knockouts this year. Hopefully the Callbacks is one and done and it will be back to a normal Voice series in 2023.
Dog Obsessed With Singing Show Tunes | The Dodo Soulmates
This dog is obsessed with singing, he loves everything from Disney to Broadway. Now he likes to steal the spotlight, interrupting self-tapes, singing during movies like The Sound of Music or Greatest Showman. Pam and Casper joined forces and ended up performing at America's Got Talent!. Special thanks to Casper...
Give creative control to the Pro dancers
I hate to sound like a broken record but this weekend felt like a stitch up. The theming resulted in two couples being given a a bad deal. Ellie S and Nikita were dealt a rotten hand as we're James and Amy and their dance concepts led to dreadful music and Amy and Ellie were made to look frumpy with ghastly cistumes.
EE - Eve has done the impossible
I think this is the most Ive ever enjoyed Stacey as a character. Eve has reinvigorated her that much!. She's feisty without being rude and nasty. She fun, she shows utmost loyalty. Giving her the burger van was a stroke of genius. She’s good only thing I don’t like is...
Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'
Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
Who’s the Most Successful Coach From ‘The Voice’? A Ranking
With Blake Shelton’s upcoming exit from The Voice, the NBC competition is losing its elder statesman. And given his 22-season run thus far, it probably won’t surprise you to know that Shelton ranks among the show’s winningest coaches. But did you know that Adam Levine, who occupied a red chair for 16 seasons, is surpassed in the rankings by a recording artist whose tenure is half that length?
