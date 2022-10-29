Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Anthonia Edwards The Voice UK 2022 Finale “When the Party’s Over”, “Anyone”, Series 11
Anthonia Edwards performs “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish and “Anyone” by Justin Bieber (her winner’s single), during The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Finale. Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Anthonia Edwards The Voice UK Finale. Contestant: Anthonia Edwards. Age: 25. Hometown:...
startattle.com
Mark Howard The Voice UK 2022 Finale “One Last Time” Ariana Grande, Series 11
Mark Howard performs “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Finale. Mark Howard performs “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande in the Final of The Voice UK 2022! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Mark Howard The Voice UK Finale. Contestant:...
startattle.com
David Adeogun The Voice UK 2022 Finale “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Diamonds”, Series 11
David Adeogun performs “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical “Carousel” and “Diamonds” by Rihanna, in the Final of The Voice UK 2022! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. David Adeogun The Voice UK Finale. Contestant: David Adeogun. Age: 20. Hometown: London. Coach:...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture
'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23
Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
How Lainey Wilson, an '11-year overnight sensation,' became country music's brightest new star
For years after moving to Nashville, Wilson called a 20-foot camper trailer home. Now, she's nominated for six CMA awards, including song and album of the year.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017
The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
Prevention
Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten to Riot After CMA Awards Unveils Entertainer of the Year Nod
Carrie Underwood fans are declaring expectations for their favorite country singer at the 2022 CMA Awards — crown her the Entertainer of the Year ... or else. On October 25, the American Idol alum announced that she'll be performing at the major country music event on November 9. As one of eight performances that night (which include co-hosts Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen) she will sing her latest single, "Hate My Heart" from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Dua Lipa’s one-off ‘intimate’ Australian show – putting a stadium gig in a theatre
There are not many musical acts for whom a 2,800-capacity gig can be billed as “intimate”, but Dua Lipa is one. In the four years since the English pop star last toured Australia, playing a handful of small headline gigs and supporting Bruno Mars, Lipa has become one of the most pervasive voices in pop: even if you don’t know any of her songs by name, you’ve likely heard her upbeat dancefloor anthems and cheeky songs about bad boyfriends countless times.
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
tvinsider.com
‘The Voice’ Knockouts: Team Blake Takes on 3-Way Battles in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
The Voice competition continues as Season 22 moves forward on NBC with the latest round, Knockouts. But the series is switching things up as it introduces 3-way battles. In an exclusive first look at the new format, Team Blake’s singers Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, and husband-wife duo The Dryes are bringing their A-game to The Voice stage. Hopeful to impress their leader Blake Shelton and his fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend, the competitors deliver three unique musical moments.
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton Demands a “Do-Over” of ‘The Voice’ Battle Round Performance
After a minor technical difficulty during the Battle Rounds, Blake Shelton wants a “do-over” of his team’s performance. Since doing so would be complicated, the coach thought of a good resolution. Blake Shelton Asks for a Battle Round Performance Redo. In the final episode of The Voice...
Comments / 0