MassLive.com

Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News

It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football. Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he'll be even more committed to football.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick seems to relish hate from Jets fans, who ‘booed me about six times’

Bill Belichick heard one thing pretty consistently in the Meadowlands: Boo!. On Monday morning after securing a 22-17 win over the Jets, the Patriots coach joined The Greg Hill Show and was asked about Mac Jones being booed last week at Gillette Stadium. Belichick deflected the dated question and opted to talk about his own experience with a negative crowd reaction this weekend instead. Honestly, he seemed to relish it.
MassLive.com

Why Julian Edelman likes Bay-area clam chowder over New England (Anti-analysis)

Julian Edelman realized that he might make some enemies with this opinion, but he had to speak his truth. The retired New England Patriots receiver publicly declared this week that he likes the clam chowder in the Bay area more than he likes New England clam chowder. In his defense, Edelman hails from Redwood City, California, which is right on San Francisco Bay in Northern California.

