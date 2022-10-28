Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Exelon (EXC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The utility delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 2.76% for the last four reported quarters. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Note. Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are likely...
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Royal Caribbean (RCL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Royal Caribbean Group RCL is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.7%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's third-quarter bottom line is pegged at 23 cents...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Cloudflare NET is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $250-$251 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $250.2 million, indicating an improvement of 45.2% year over year. Cloudflare expects the bottom...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Global Partners LP (GLP) shares ended the last trading session 12.2% higher at $33.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% gain over the past four weeks. Units of Global Partners LP went...
Iron Mountain (IRM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a...
STEM Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Stem STEM is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company’s third-quarter revenues are expected to be between $70 million and $95 million. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $89.81 million, suggesting a decline of 6.75% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors
Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. But as Altria's (NYSE: MO) third-quarter results show, not even cigarette companies are immune from the impact of stagflation. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices,...
What's in Store for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) in Q3 Earnings?
Icahn Enterprises IEP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4. The company has a dull earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters. Let’s see how things have shaped up for Icahn Enterprises this earnings season. Icahn...
Rithm Capital (RITM) to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Rithm Capital Corp. RITM is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading capital provider reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 31 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% due to expense reduction in operating companies, especially in the mortgage company.
DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
DISH Network DISH is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.15 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.75% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark third-quarter earnings has been unchanged in...
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Here's What to Expect From Cboe Global (CBOE) in Q3 Earnings
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, missing in one, the average being 3.59%. Factors to Consider. Cboe Global’s third-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited...
Here's How Regency (REG) Is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Regency Centers Corp. REG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results might display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Jacksonville, FL-based retail real estate investment trust...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
