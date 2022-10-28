Part 2- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Hosts and Defeats Excel, Alabama High School Panthers 28-12 on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
Chipley Bugle
Chipley hosts Excel Panthers in Undefeated Showdown
The Chipley Tigers (8-0) hosted the Excel Panthers (9-0) Thursday night in an undefeated showdown at Phillip Roundtree Stadium. Not very much was known about the opponent from Alabama except they were undefeated and region champions. Being the last home game of the regular season, it was Senior night for the Chipley Tigers.
wdhn.com
Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
wtvy.com
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
fosterfollynews.net
Lyle Bernell Ferguson, 82 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on October 28, 2022
Lyle Bernell Ferguson, age 82, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 9, 1940, in Maple Valley, Michigan to the late Alex and Lucille Bartle Ferguson. In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by one...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
1 killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and two more are seriously and critically injured after an accident Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:00 Friday night, an 18-year-old man from Sampson, Alabama was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a 33-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs. The driver of the Hyundai […]
WEAR
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
wtvy.com
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 13 hours ago. They are...
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
Wilcox County still seems to want to be first at everything last
I knew it would be an issue from the start. From the initial moment the decision was made back in March of 2020 to shut the whole country down for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus, I knew, like many knew, that it would eventually be a problem.
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
WJHG-TV
Candlelight vigil held for Blountstown man hit and killed by vehicle
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The family of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Blountstown honored his memory Friday night. James “Dejuan” Howell was hit and killed Monday morning on Hwy. 69 in Blountstown on his daily walk to work. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. Howell was 34-years-old and had a daughter.
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
thepulsepensacola.com
Paradigm Parachute & Defense To Double Pensacola Operations
FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance announced that Paradigm Parachute & Defense, a disabled-veteran-owned small business, is expanding their manufacturing operations in Pensacola. The military parachute manufacturer received a grant through the Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund (IRDF). This grant, made possible by a collaboration between FloridaWest and UWF, will allow Paradigm...
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for allegedly robbing business in Downtown Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- A Pensacola man is in jail Sunday after being arrested in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Atmore business earlier this month. 58-year-old Paul Mcreynolds is charged with assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment. According to the Atmore Police Department, Mcreynolds robbed New York Fashions on North...
Comments / 0